Class C-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Fremont Bergan (12-1)
The Knights should be able to sustain the graduation of a Shrine Bowl receiver and two quality linemen, coach Seth Mruz said. They have returning all-staters Koa McIntyre, Jarett Boggs and Gavin Logemann.
2. Oakland-Craig (10-2)
Experienced lines will have these Knights in the mix, too. Grady Gatewood returns at QB. Tavis Uhing becomes the full-time running back.
3. Ord (12-0)
Graduation hit the 2020 state champs hard, but coach Nate Wells thinks the newcomers “have been waiting and are ready to help our team.” Trey Warner and John Deriso are returning two-way starters.
4. David City Aquinas (8-3)
The Monarchs reloaded last year and got to the state quarterfinal. Only five positions must be filled. Line development is needed. Strength will be their run quickness, longtime coach Ron Mimick said.
5. Norfolk Catholic (6-3)
Fifteen returning starters have the Knights set up for more success. Sophomore Carter Janssen could step in at QB while Kade Pieper and Isaac Wilcox are two-way pillars on the lines.
6. Yutan (10-2)
By rotating players last year, the Chieftains have built depth and “a lot of nonstarters got very good game reps," coach Dan Krajicek said. Jesse Keiser follows graduated all-stater Caden Egr at running back. Paul Kirchman and Isaiah Daniell are QB hopefuls.
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3)
The Trojans have 12 returning starters, including all-stater Easton Becker at running back and nose tackle and Tate Thoene at quarterback. Jay Steffen, a 5-foot-10, 255-pound junior, is developing into a good lineman, coach Chad Cattau said.
8. Sutton (7-3)
Much of the defense returns, notably 6-1, 235-pound linebacker Matthew Davis. Paxton Olson returns as the leading rusher. Myles Jones gained experience at quarterback because of injuries.
9. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2)
A strong senior class is a plus. Coy Rosentreader is a third-year starter at QB as a junior. Adam Kotas is a force on both lines.
10. North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-2)
Behind an experienced line, sophomore Jackson Roberts has a good shot of again being a 1,000-yard rusher. Jack Heiss is back at quarterback.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Gavin Logemann, Fremont Bergan, 6-4/180, Sr., WR
Scored on 11 of his 35 catches.
Jake Bargen, Centennial, 6-3/210, Sr., WR-LB
He’ll be working with a new passer.
Rowdy Truska, David City Aquinas, 6-2/210, Sr., DL
Is coming off knee surgery.
Easton Becker, Hartington CC, 6-0/190, Sr., RB-NT
The positions he plays are a clue to his toughness.
Jarett Boggs, Fremont Bergan, 5-10/185, Sr., LB
He’s the last brother to come through the program.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 6-1/210, Sr., DB-QB
Committed to Wyoming.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Matt Davis, Sutton, 6-1/235, Sr., LB-TE
Lives in the weight room “and it shows," his coach says.
Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, 6-3/175, Sr., WR-DB
Made 58 tackles with four picks and will be the main receiving target.
Trey Warner, Ord, 6-0/225, Sr., OL-DL
Very solid at defensive end.
Gavin Kube, Yutan, 6-3/225, Sr., OL-DE
Four-year starter can shut down his half of the field.
Noteworthy games
Aug. 27
Yutan at Fremont Bergan (2020, FB 41-13, 21-7): Yutan’s two losses last year were to Bergan.
Sept. 3
Sutton at Wilber-Clatonia (2020, WC 13-12): Wilber rallied to win in 2020.
Sept. 10
Norfolk Catholic at Ord (2020, O 28-14): Knights gave Ord its best push in the regular season.
Sept. 17
Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic (2020, didn't play): OC hits the road this year for its biggest games.
North Platte St. Patrick’s at Grand Island CC (2020, CC 20-13): Longest road trip east for the Irish.
Sept. 23
Oakland-Craig at David City Aquinas (2020, OC 28-12): Last year’s meeting was a 1-vs.-2 showdown.
Oct. 1
David City Aquinas at Fremont Bergan (2020, FB 31-7): Second straight week Aquinas sees “Knights” on opponent’s jersey.
Wilber-Clatonia at Yutan (2020, Y 28-12): Yutan won last year with a second-half rally.
Oct. 15
Oakland-Craig at Fremont Bergan (2020, FB 28-24): Koa McIntyre threw three TD passes in last year’s win.
Oct. 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Norfolk Catholic (2020, NC 14-10): A key game for state seedings.