Class C-2 football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Class C-2 football, plus players to watch and notable games.

* * *

TOP 10

1. Fremont Bergan (12-1)

The Knights should be able to sustain the graduation of a Shrine Bowl receiver and two quality linemen, coach Seth Mruz said. They have returning all-staters Koa McIntyre, Jarett Boggs and Gavin Logemann.

2. Oakland-Craig (10-2)

Experienced lines will have these Knights in the mix, too. Grady Gatewood returns at QB. Tavis Uhing becomes the full-time running back.

3. Ord (12-0)

Graduation hit the 2020 state champs hard, but coach Nate Wells thinks the newcomers “have been waiting and are ready to help our team.” Trey Warner and John Deriso are returning two-way starters.

4. David City Aquinas (8-3)

The Monarchs reloaded last year and got to the state quarterfinal. Only five positions must be filled. Line development is needed. Strength will be their run quickness, longtime coach Ron Mimick said.