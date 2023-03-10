LINCOLN — For every step forward the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans took on Friday afternoon, the Freeman Falcons took two or three more.

The Falcons beat the Trojans 63-45 in the Nebraska Class C2 boys state basketball semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“They’re a great team. They really are,” Trojans coach Matt Steffen said of Freeman. “They made all their shots. They made good shots.”

Freeman shot 21-36 (58%) from the field. Cedar Catholic shot 17-35 (49%), including 1-of-12 from three.

The teams were tied 4-4 after a minute and a half of play. However, the Falcons began to build a lead with a 9-2 run. Grant Arens drove for a layup in response, then Taylan Vetrovsky made two free throws.

Freeman held onto the ball for the final seconds of the period. As the team worked it around, Carter Ruse took a pass beyond the arc and hit a three at the buzzer, putting the Falcons ahead by eight.

The Falcons went on an 8-2 run to open up the second quarter and take a 26-12 lead with five minutes left. The teams went back and forth for a bit before Arens made a layup and Andrew Jones sank two free throws for the Trojans.

Just before halftime, Vetrovsky drove to the lane for two, got fouled and the bucket to go. He missed the ensuing free throw, but the Falcons led 32-22 at halftime.

Vetrovsky was second on the Falcons with 19 points while Niles led with 21. The two were able to step up when Ruse, who leads the team with 18 points per game, had to sit on the bench for a while after getting in foul trouble early.

“He rarely ever comes out of the game,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said of Ruse. “To have a little bit of a cushion and then for our other guys to step up and make plays and allow him to sit and not have to risk getting ourselves in more foul trouble was really big for the guys.”

On the other end, Cedar Catholic failed to find a consistent rhythm offensively. The Trojans were one of many teams to have trouble against Freeman’s defense, which allows just 35.2 points per game. Steffen also felt that they weren’t able to be as physical as they played in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

“Yesterday was a little more of a physical game. Today, they called a few more fouls,” he said. “We didn’t adjust to that real well. They’re just a good defensive team.”

Bernecker led the Trojans with 20 points. Tyan Baller, who came into the state tournament averaging a team-high 12.6 points a game, was held to six points and went 0-for-5 on three-pointers.

After each team scored two points to start the third quarter, Niles hit a three from the top of the arc. Bernecker responded with a two in transition, then hit a three to keep Cedar Catholic going.

Each team put up four more points before heading into the final eight minutes.

Freeman went on a 7-2 run to open the fourth. Then Baller got a layup in transition and Bernecker hit a mid-range jumper. Niles drove for two more points and Vetrovsky hit two free throws.

Nolan Becker drove for two points on what would end up being Cedar Catholic’s final field goal of the game. The Falcons used an 8-3 run to end the game. Both teams' starters came out with 43.1 seconds left.

“We just felt like the only time we scored, then they would score,” Steffen said. “I think they did a really good job of taking care of the ball.”

Freeman had just seven turnovers compared to 12 from Cedar Catholic.

The Falcons advance to the Class C2 state championship game on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4:15 p.m. Cedar Catholic will play in the third-place game on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School against either Amherst or Tri County.

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

Cedar Catholic 10 12 12 11 — 45

Freeman 18 14 12 19 — 63

CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-5): Andrew Jones 1-3 2-2 4; Tyan Baller 3-8 0-0 6; Grant Arens 2-3 0-0 4; Carson Arens 1-3 3-3 5; Braeden Reifenrath, 0-0 0-1 0; Nolan Becker, 7-13 5-6 20; Totals, 17-35 10-13 45.

FREEMAN (28-1): Taylan Vetrovsky 5-9 9-15 19; Hudson Vetrovsky 2-2 1-2 5; Hayden Jennings 1-4 0-1 3; Carter Niles 8-10 4-5 21; Carter Ruse 4-8 3-3 13; True Jurgens 1-3 0-0 2; totals 21-36 17-26 63.

Amherst 36, Tri County 19

LINCOLN – In a matchup between two outstanding offenses, it was the defense that ruled supreme. Amherst defeated Tri-County 36-19, reaching the state final.

The task at hand for the Broncos was stopping the spectacular Carter Sims, fresh off a 30-point double-double performance in the quarterfinals. Tri-County as a whole didn't reach that total, with Sims held to five points.

The strategy for Amherst was simple — double team Sims, deny him the ball and make the supporting cast beat you.

While that worked, the Trojans still found a way to get Sims the ball, and Amherst was equally as efficient smothering him — forcing the star to miss his first seven shots.

The defensive performance in the first quarter was spotless, with the Bronco leading 10-0 after one.

"We were going to faceguard him, make it hard for him to catch and just get up on him," Amherst head coach Eric Rippen said. "When he spins that's when we tried to double him and we were going to give some other guys open looks when you have a guy who's that good on their team,"

"Fortunately they didn't really make shots, in spurts they did, but for the most part they really didn't"

The first Trojan basket came with three minutes left in the second quarter, where Sims buried a long three.

That helped lift the lid off the basket for Tri-County, getting the score to 16-12 in the middle of the third, with steady shotmaking and steals. Also helping things was Amherst's offense grinding to a halt with just three points in the second quarter.

Some of that Rippen attributed to fatigue from a physical game the day before.

Amherst did shake off its earlier offensive slowdown, notching two three-pointers from Austin Adelung in the third quarter.

"With Austin we told him stay with it just like yesterday," Rippen said. "Eventually he's going to knock down one,"

"He had a lazy pass to start the half and gave up a layup and I yelled at him. Then what's he do, he just buries one and that got him going and got us going,"

The offense then settled in and helped Amherst take a 22-12 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, the scoring kept rolling strong, with Amherst putting the finishing touches on its opening win, scoring 14 points with mostly threes and free throws.

Helping the offense out was Tayje Hadwiger, who finished with a team-high 17 points, most at the line in the fourth. Adelung and Nolan Eloe dropped nine apiece.

Amherst is on to the state final, where it faces Freeman, who it knocked out of the first round of the 2022 tournament.

The Broncos have unfinished business as well, as they went out in the semifinal round a year ago and are looking for more.

"It's a state championship game, that's got to be the mindset you have," Rippen said. "I know you're tired, but being tired is a mentality, you have a once in a lifetime chance, you can't be tired. We're going to give it everything we've got and try to cut down some nets,"

Amherst and Freeman tip off at 4:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

— Justin Slepicka, Kearney Hub

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Friday

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday