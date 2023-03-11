LINCOLN — Freeman scored the first nine points of the Class C-2 state final, then weathered a furious Amherst third-quarter rally before pulling away to win 53-35 and claim its first championship since taking the D-1 crown in 2010.

Four starters finished in double-figures for the top-seeded Falcons (29-1): Carter Niles (13) led the way while Taylor Vetrovsky, Hayden Jennings and Carter Ruse each added 12.

Second-seeded Amherst (26-2) made just 3 of its first 19 shots while falling behind 29-14 midway through the third quarter. It used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to five before Freeman began the final period with nine straight points.

Tayje Hadwiger paced the Broncos with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

