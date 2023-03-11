LINCOLN — Freeman scored the first nine points of the Class C-2 state final, then weathered a furious Amherst third-quarter rally before pulling away to win 53-35 and claim its first championship since taking the D-1 crown in 2010.
Four starters finished in double-figures for the top-seeded Falcons (29-1): Carter Niles (13) led the way while Taylor Vetrovsky, Hayden Jennings and Carter Ruse each added 12.
Second-seeded Amherst (26-2) made just 3 of its first 19 shots while falling behind 29-14 midway through the third quarter. It used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to five before Freeman began the final period with nine straight points.
Tayje Hadwiger paced the Broncos with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Derek Rollins puts the Mustangs ahead by two over Gretna in the Class A boys state semifinals
Gretna couldn't find a way to find a basket in the final seconds to tie the game in the Dragons' semifinal loss to Millard North
Bellevue West's Doug Woodard defeats Omaha Westside on way to fourth straight title match
Omaha Skutt blocks shot to secure semifinal win over Crete
Auburn punches ticket to fifth-straight state title game
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Friday
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots a basket in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Rickey Loftin, center, during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson watches from the floor as his last-second shot fails to go in, giving Millard North a victory during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots over Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Neal Mosser looks to pass the ball away from Gretna's Alec Wilkins during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson attempts a three-point basket in front of Millard North's Derek Rollins during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Derek Rollins tries to shoot over Gretna's Jeffrey Rozelle during a semifinal class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris, center, runs away with a loose ball in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Kevin Brown during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner shoots in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'Dyn Bullion tries to get around Omaha Westside's Malik Crawford during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve, left, and Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield fight for a rebound during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a three-point basket in front of Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson goes up for a basket against Omaha Westside during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin looks to pass the ball away from Gretna's Tyler Smolinski, left, and Landon Pokorski during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski shoots a basket against Millard North during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski goes up for a basket against Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski goes up for a basket against Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski takes a shot as the shot clock winds down in front of Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Skylen Williams attempts a three-point basket in front of Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Derek Rollins, left, grabs a rebound in front of Gretna's Landon Pokorski during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their win over Gretna during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench celebrates a second-half three-point basket against Gretna during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Saturday
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores two points after a steal with less than a minute left against Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, right, and Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon watch Millikann's three-point basket going in during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland/Greenwood's Luke Clark, No. 13, and Isaac Carson, No. 20, celebrate their win over Auburn during the class C1 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey, left, and Platteview's Reiman Zebert fight for a rebound during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack, left, and Platteview's Connor Millikan fight for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Trey Moseman celebrates a three-point basket against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan shoots a free throw against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Reiman Zebert reaches for a loose ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Reiman Zebert pulls down a rebound against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon, Wyatt Archer, and Justin Ferrin celebrate their win over Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan reacts to fouling out against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Ezra Stewart tries to block Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin shot during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin tries to dribble past Platteview's Trey Moseman during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview fans try to distract Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin as he makes a free throw during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon looks to get around Platteview's Tarin Riley, left, and Alex Draper, center, during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Freeman's Hayden Jennings, facing, hugs his teammate Magnus Skaarnes during the closing seconds of their victory over Amherst in the class C-2 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Carter Riessland, facing, hugs Nolan Eloe after losing to Freeman during the class C-2 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
