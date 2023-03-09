LINCOLN -- No. 3 Freeman defeated No. 8 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 in Thursday's opening game of the Class C-2 state tournament at the Devaney Center.
Carter Ruse had 18 points for the top-seeded Falcons (27-1), who had been upset last year as the No. 1 seed.
They held Gordon-Rushville (17-5), at state for the first time, to a record-tying low point total in the Class C-2 tournament.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today