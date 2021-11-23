Class C-2: Fremont Bergan captures first state title since 1979 with win over Norfolk Catholic

“We broke down in terms of making some mistakes and they're too good to make mistakes," Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We knew they take some deep shots and they hit some deep shots. We were hoping we can maybe pressure their quarterback a little bit and he wouldn't have such an opportunity to throw. We got a little bit of breeze out here, it carries, and they can outrun us.”

A 42-yard McIntyre brother connection made it 28-7 at the quarter. Bergan scored once in each of the last three quarters while piling up 452 yards.

Koa McIntyre was 9 of 11 for 259 yards. His quarterback rating was 429.6. Pruss had three catches for 163 yards, Kade McIntyre four catches for 60 and Boggs had a team-high 131 yards on 17 carries.

Cal Janke, on a second-quarter run, and Gavin Logemann, on a third-quarter catch, had the other Bergan touchdowns.

Karter Kerkman had 153 yards rushing and the first and last touchdowns for No. 2 Catholic (11-2). Carter Janssen threw to Brennan Kelley for their team’s other score.

Even with the game seeming in control after 12 minutes, Mruz wasn’t ready to exhale while waiting for the awards presentation.