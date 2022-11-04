 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class C-2: Fremont Bergan knocks off Amherst, set to face unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran

Sights and sounds from Class A state volleyball on Wednesday

Fremont Bergan will be heading back to a familiar destination Saturday — the state volleyball tournament championship match.

The Knights reached the Class C-2 final with a four-set semifinal win over Amherst on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 33-4 Knights posted the 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

This will be the fifth straight year that Bergan will play for the title. The Knights won it in 2018 and have been the Class D-1 runners-up the past three years.

"It's a credit to our players," coach Sue Wewel said. "I'm so proud of our girls for getting back to the championship match, because that's isn't easy."

The sixth-seeded Broncos gave second-seeded Bergan problems early in the match. Amherst held a slim lead much of the way and won the final three points to capture the opening set 25-19.

"In pregame I told our girls that we haven't seen a team like this," Wewel said. "They run a quick offense and it took us some time to figure it out."

Bergan bounced back to win the second set 25-23 and the third 25-18.

The Knights then finished off the match in the fourth. It was tied 19-19 but Bergan ended on a 6-1 run, capped by a pair of kills from junior Paige Frickenstein. She had a team-high 18 kills while Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 16.

​The victory will send Bergan into the final against undefeated Lincoln Lutheran, which swept Oakland-Craig in an earlier semifinal. The Warriors won a best of three midseason match.

Hannah Herrick had 21 kills to pace 27-7 Amherst, which will play in a 3 p.m. consolation match Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

Amherst (27-7)................ 25  23  18  20

Fremont Bergan (33-4).... 19  25  25  25

A (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Herrick 21-0-2, Keelie Hagan 1-0-0, Kayten Hagan 4-0-0, Kathryn Prickett 9-2-0, Saryn Prickett 14-0-0, Grace John 3-2-0.

FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 16-0-3, Paige Frickenstein 18-0-3, Rebecca Baker 8-0-2, Claire Mlnarik 2-0-0, Sydney Meyer 1-0-0, Carlee Hapke 7-0-1, Linden Nosal 2-0-2 Adler Gilfry 0-1-0.

Set assists: A 51 (Kath. Prickett 29, Kay. Hagan 17, Kalyn Killin 2, Josee Tesmer 1, Josie Loshonkohl 1, S. Prickett 1); FB 49 (Baker 39, Summer Bojanski 5, Mlnarik 3, Hapke 1, Gilfry 1).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

