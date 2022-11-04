Class C-2: Fremont Bergan knocks off Amherst, set to face unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran

Fremont Bergan will be heading back to a familiar destination Saturday — the state volleyball tournament championship match.

The Knights reached the Class C-2 final with a four-set semifinal win over Amherst on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 33-4 Knights posted the 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

This will be the fifth straight year that Bergan will play for the title. The Knights won it in 2018 and have been the Class D-1 runners-up the past three years.

"It's a credit to our players," coach Sue Wewel said. "I'm so proud of our girls for getting back to the championship match, because that's isn't easy."

The sixth-seeded Broncos gave second-seeded Bergan problems early in the match. Amherst held a slim lead much of the way and won the final three points to capture the opening set 25-19.

"In pregame I told our girls that we haven't seen a team like this," Wewel said. "They run a quick offense and it took us some time to figure it out."

Bergan bounced back to win the second set 25-23 and the third 25-18.

The Knights then finished off the match in the fourth. It was tied 19-19 but Bergan ended on a 6-1 run, capped by a pair of kills from junior Paige Frickenstein. She had a team-high 18 kills while Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 16.

​The victory will send Bergan into the final against undefeated Lincoln Lutheran, which swept Oakland-Craig in an earlier semifinal. The Warriors won a best of three midseason match.

Hannah Herrick had 21 kills to pace 27-7 Amherst, which will play in a 3 p.m. consolation match Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

Amherst (27-7)................ 25 23 18 20

Fremont Bergan (33-4).... 19 25 25 25

A (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Herrick 21-0-2, Keelie Hagan 1-0-0, Kayten Hagan 4-0-0, Kathryn Prickett 9-2-0, Saryn Prickett 14-0-0, Grace John 3-2-0.

FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 16-0-3, Paige Frickenstein 18-0-3, Rebecca Baker 8-0-2, Claire Mlnarik 2-0-0, Sydney Meyer 1-0-0, Carlee Hapke 7-0-1, Linden Nosal 2-0-2 Adler Gilfry 0-1-0.

Set assists: A 51 (Kath. Prickett 29, Kay. Hagan 17, Kalyn Killin 2, Josee Tesmer 1, Josie Loshonkohl 1, S. Prickett 1); FB 49 (Baker 39, Summer Bojanski 5, Mlnarik 3, Hapke 1, Gilfry 1).