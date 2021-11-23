 Skip to main content
Class C-2: Fremont Bergan wins first state football title since 1979
FOOTBALL

Jarrett Boggs

Fremont Bergan's Jarett Boggs tries to avoid Norfolk Catholic's Mason Timmerman during the first half of their Class C-2 state title game.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Wyoming commit Koa McIntyre spread his five touchdown passes to three receivers, including two to his brother Kade and two to Lucas Pruss, as Fremont Bergan completed its first state championship season since 1979 with a 49-20 win Tuesday over Norfolk Catholic before 1,747 at Memorial Stadium.

Bergan scored 28 points in the final seven minutes of the first quarter after Norfolk Catholic’s Karter Kerkman ran for the game’s first score.

Bergan (13-0), which lost in last year's final to Ord, won its first title since taking home the C-1 trophy in 1979.

Koa McIntyre was 9 of 11 for 259 yards. His quarterback rating was 429.6.

Fremont Bergan (13-0)...28  7  7  7—49

Norfolk Catholic (11-2).....7  6  0  7—20

NC: Karter Kerkman 16 run (Max Hammond kick)

FB: Lucas Pruss 80 pass from Koa McIntyre (Alex Langenfeld kick)

FB: Jarett Boggs 5 run (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Kade McIntyre 10 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Kade McIntyre 42 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Cal Janke 1 run (Langenfeld kick)

NC: Brennan Kelley 21 pass from Carter Janssen (kick failed)

FB: Gavin Logemann 8 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Lucas Pruss 54 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

NC: Kerkman 63 run (Hammond kick)

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

