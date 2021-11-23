Class C-2: Fremont Bergan wins first state football title since 1979

LINCOLN — Wyoming commit Koa McIntyre spread his five touchdown passes to three receivers, including two to his brother Kade and two to Lucas Pruss, as Fremont Bergan completed its first state championship season since 1979 with a 49-20 win Tuesday over Norfolk Catholic before 1,747 at Memorial Stadium.

Bergan scored 28 points in the final seven minutes of the first quarter after Norfolk Catholic’s Karter Kerkman ran for the game’s first score.

Bergan (13-0), which lost in last year's final to Ord, won its first title since taking home the C-1 trophy in 1979.

Koa McIntyre was 9 of 11 for 259 yards. His quarterback rating was 429.6.

Fremont Bergan (13-0)...28 7 7 7—49

Norfolk Catholic (11-2).....7 6 0 7—20

NC: Karter Kerkman 16 run (Max Hammond kick)

FB: Lucas Pruss 80 pass from Koa McIntyre (Alex Langenfeld kick)

FB: Jarett Boggs 5 run (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Kade McIntyre 10 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

FB: Kade McIntyre 42 pass from Koa McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)