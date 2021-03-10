Class C-2: GICC, BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Yutan advance to semifinals

No. 1 Grand Island CC 58, No. 7 Tri County 29

Attempting to predict the leading scorer before a GICC game this season might have only slightly better odds than forecasting the Powerball numbers.

The Crusaders’ scoring balance was on display again Wednesday, this time they used 13 points from 6-foot-8 junior Gil Jengmer and 10 points and 12 rebounds from 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer. “Nobody in C-2 has our size,” said Gil Jengmer, who finished 6 for 8 from the floor. “I think it’s a big advantage for us."

And that was the plan, GICC coach Tino Martinez said: “Not that we don’t have capable perimeter players and capable perimeter shooters, but we probably had a decided advantage inside, and as the game played out, that came to be true.”

The Crusaders, last year's C-2 runner-up, led 40-25 at the end of the third quarter then put things away with a 13-0 run to open the fourth.

“We’re way more confident this year,” Gil Jengmer said. “We came back bigger and stronger. We’re pretty determined."

Tri County (20-6).........8 8 9 4—29

GICC (23-4)...............18 12 10 18—58