Class C-2: GICC, BRLD, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Yutan advance to semifinals

No. 1 Grand Island CC 58, No. 7 Tri County 29
Attempting to predict the leading scorer before a GICC game this season might have only slightly better odds than forecasting the Powerball numbers.
The Crusaders’ scoring balance was on display again Wednesday, this time they used 13 points from 6-foot-8 junior Gil Jengmer and 10 points and 12 rebounds from 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer. “Nobody in C-2 has our size,” said Gil Jengmer, who finished 6 for 8 from the floor. “I think it’s a big advantage for us."
And that was the plan, GICC coach Tino Martinez said: “Not that we don’t have capable perimeter players and capable perimeter shooters, but we probably had a decided advantage inside, and as the game played out, that came to be true.”
The Crusaders, last year's C-2 runner-up, led 40-25 at the end of the third quarter then put things away with a 13-0 run to open the fourth.
“We’re way more confident this year,” Gil Jengmer said. “We came back bigger and stronger. We’re pretty determined."
Tri County (20-6).........8 8 9 4—29
GICC (23-4)...............18 12 10 18—58
TC: Carter Siems 10, Logan Larson 3, Colton Jantzen 6, Cole Siems 8, Gavin Weichel 2.
GICC: Russ Martinez 3, Isaac Herbek 9, Marcus Lowry 8, Gil Jengmer 13, Dei Jengmer 10, Koby Bales 10, Tanner Turek 3, Jack Kenna 2.</agate>
No. 3 BRLD 59, No. 6 Bridgeport 43
It was neck and neck with two minutes to go in the third quarter. Then two-time defending champions Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur showed its state tournament experience.
The Wolverines went on a 14-1 run to pull away. The spurt began when Toriano Bohannon hit his second 3-pointer of the third quarter. Bohannon and Dylan Beutler finished with 14 points apiece.
“Bridgeport is a tough team. I’ve got to hand it to them, and that coach has their program headed in the right direction," BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. "They’ve got some ball players and hit some big shots that first half, especially that shot going into halftime.
"I was proud of our guys for settling down and not letting the pressure get to them. We turned it around in the second half and played a heck of a lot better."
BRLD (19-4)............14 11 16 18—59
Bridgeport (23-3)...11 14 11 7—43
BRLD: Micah Henschen 10, Dylan Beutler 14, Elliot Nottleman 3, Lucas Vogt 12, Derek Peteresen 2, Zachary Hegge 4, Toriano Bohannon 14.
B: Braxton Swires 7, Cole Faessler 2, Braden Stull 12, Brady Newkirk 6, Jacob Wallesen 2, Bayler Sterkel 2, Luis Garza 9, Mason Nichols 3.
No. 4 Hartington CC 40, No. 5 Freeman 37
As a senior, Myles Thoene is counted on to lead his team. And he did that Wednesday.
With 1:22 to play and Cedar Catholic trailing 37-35, Thoene pulled up from the left wing in front of his defender and nailed the 3-pointer to give the Trojans the 38-37 lead and they held on from there.
“We expect that from Myles. He didn’t shoot really well or as well as he usually does," HCC coach Matt Steffen said. "He hit a big one."
Thoene finished with 12 points. Josiah Wallman had a game-high 15 for Freeman.
Hartington CC (20-6).....8 11 7 14—40
Freeman (20-5)...........16 3 13 5—37
HCC: Tate Thoene 7, Dagen Joachimsen 2, Macalister Kuehn 4, Myles Thoen 12, Carson Arens 4, Carter Arens 6, Jaxson Bernecker 5.
F: Wyatt Currie 4, Taylan Vetrovsky 2, Holden Ruse 11, Carter Ruse 5, Josiah Wallman 15.
No. 2 Yutan 63, No. 9 Chase County 43
Senior point guard Brady Timm scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the middle two quarters, when Yutan outscored the Longhorns 43-16 after trailing by two after the first quarter.
Samuel Peterson, averaging 9.4 points a game, had 16 as the Chieftains advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
Cedric Maxwell had 12 points, Keenan Cole 11 and Mason Nordhausen 10 for Chase County in its first state appearance since 2004.
Chase County (16-9).....15 12 4 12—43
Yutan (23-2)..................13 24 19 7—63
CC: Cedric Maxwell 12, Keenan Cole 11, Mason Nordhausen 10, Kade Anderson 5, Jacob German 3, Clay Meeske 2.
Y: Brady Timm 23, Samuel Peterson 16, Isaiah Daniell 8, Gavin Kube 7, Jake Richmond 6, Drake Trent 2, Carter Tichota 1.
