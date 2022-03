Class C-2 girls: Crofton gets past Ponca

In 2021, the Ponca Indians and Crofton Warriors squared off for the Class C2 title with the Warriors coming out on top.

A year and two days later, the teams met in the first round of the Nebraska state C2 girls basketball quarterfinals. It would end up being even more of a thriller than that title game and the two previous occasions they played this season.

Once again, it was Crofton who grinded their way to a 41-38 win at Lincoln Southeast High School on Tuesday.

“We were fortunate enough to get a really good win against a great team,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. “You kind of feel bad for them, but I'm sure if they would’ve come out on top, they’d have probably said the same thing for us.”

Ponca (24-2) 11 11 4 12 — 38

Crofton (22-4) 10 11 8 11 — 41

P: Ellie McAfee, 1-2 0-0 2; Mattie Milligan, 2-5 0-0 4; Ashlyn Kingsbury, 2-11 6-8 11; Gracen Evans, 4-8 0-0 8; Samantha Ehlers, 4-10 2-3 13; Total, 14-39 8-11 38.

C:: Alexis Folkers, 2-7 2-4 8; Jayden Jordan, 3-12 2-4 8; Ella Wragge, 4-6 1-1 9; Sammie Allen, 1-2 0-0 2; Caitlin Guenther, 7-9 0-0 14; Total, 18-42 5-9 41.

