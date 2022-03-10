Class C-2 girls: Hastings St. Cecilia downs Crofton; Bridgeport advances to first state final

LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia ended Crofton's dream of back-to-back state titles with a 39-36 semifinal win at the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament at the Devaney Center.

The Warriors held a 34-32 lead with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Over the next two minutes, Bailey Kissinger would go to the line for two free throws on each of the Bluehawks’ next two possessions. She sank one on the first trip, then both on the second to put them ahead 37-36.

Crofton had two chances to add another basket and keep St. Cecilia within striking distance, but they turned the ball over on their next two possessions.

Kissinger hit another pair of free throws to put the Bluehawks up by three with 27.8 seconds left. The Warriors got back on the board with free throws by Jayden Jordan, but Kissinger nullified it with two more free throws, leaving Crofton four seconds for a game-tying shot.

Following a timeout, Ellie Tramp inbounded from the endline to Jordan, who took it up the court and gave it back to Alexis Folkers. Her attempt at a three-pointer was waved off as it didn't beat the buzzer.

This was the seventh time the Warriors and Bluehawks had faced off in the state tournament over the last 10 years. Crofton won the first four games, three of which were the C-2 title game, but have lost the last three.

Hastings St. Cecilia advances to its fourth straight state championship. They’ll face either Oakland-Craig or Bridgeport on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crofton (23-5)...7 9 7 13—36

HSC (25-2)........5 8 11 15—39

C: Alexis Folkers, 1-5 2-3 4; Jayden Jordan, 4-7 2-3 10; Ella Wrage, 5-12 2-2 15; Caitlin Guenther, 1-7 0-0 2; Ellie Tramp, 2-4 1-2 5; Total, 13-37 7-11 36.

HSC: Erin Sheehy, 2-5 0-0 6; Bailey Kissinger, 4-10 13-17 22; Shaye Butler, 3-7 0-0 8; Tatum Kirkac, 0-2 1-4 1; Addie Kirkegaard, 1-3 0-1 2; Total, 10-28 14-22 39.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

Bridgeport 69, Oakland-Craig 55

In a Class C-2 girls basketball state tournament semifinal pitting two teams with high-scoring sister combinations, it was the Loomis-Goltl siblings and Bridgeport that finished on a 16-2 run to top Oakland-Craig and the Nelson twins.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with 28 points on 12-for-14 shooting and sister Olivia added 15 points to help the Bulldogs advance to their first championship with a 69-55 victory over the Knights on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Both teams had their moments of offensive fireworks with Chaney Nelson hitting a 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining to pull Oakland-Craig even at 53.

But the game was all Bridgeport after that.

“Our girls are so competitive that they have moments in the game where they are unsure of themselves,” Bulldogs coach Dave Kuhlen said. “That timeout with 4:48 to go, I told them, ‘You’re going to take this over at some point. Why don’t you just do it right now?’

“Boy, they came out with some determination, got some big steals and stopped committing fouls. The Nelson sisters are tremendous shooters, and for the longest time we were losing them and where they were at on the court. We finally were able to make them shoot with a hand in their face, and I thought that was really, really big.”

Bridgeport (26-1) forced Sadie Nelson (23 points) and Chaney Nelson (12) to each miss her last three 3-point tries.

The Bulldogs broke the 53-all tie with five unanswered points. After an Oakland-Craig basket, Bridgeport put up the final 11 points.

Coach Scott Guzinski said some missed opportunities during that final 4:50 hurt his Knights (19-8).

“I know we had a front end of a 1-and-1 there,” he said. “We had a layup and a couple open 3s. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t fall. If you make one of those shots in there, maybe you feel different and the end of the game goes different. But I think it all stemmed from that.”

The teams started out scoring at a fast and furious pace with Bridgeport taking a 13-12 lead. Oakland-Craig responded with an 8-0 run over the final 62 seconds of the first quarter. That included back-to-back 3-pointers from Sadie Nelson, who had 13 of the Knights’ 20 points in the period.

But Oakland-Craig’s scoring dried up for almost six minutes of the second period, allowing the Bulldogs to go on a 13-0 run to take a 27-22 lead.

“We made a bunch of shots but then we only scored two points for about the first seven minutes of the second quarter,” Guzinski said. “We were kicking the ball around and turning it over. When we couldn’t score, we couldn’t press and it’s kind of a circle of life for us. We needed to make a few to get into our press.”

Kuhlen said Oakland-Craig’s press was a concern, and it did help force the Bulldogs into 28 turnovers.

“We don’t see anything like that ever,” he said. “It’s really, really hard to prepare for that. It was non-stop the entire game. They got us on a few things, but I thought our girls got composed and for the most part did a pretty good job against them.”

Likewise, it was tough for Oakland-Craig to prep for the Loomis-Goltls, especially 6-foot-3 Ruthie.

“At 20 points each, we knew they were good,” Guzinski said. “With only one day of preparation, that made it hard because they’re really a different team than the team we played on Tuesday. (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) screens and rolls you but they don’t really post you up like that. They don’t have anybody that’s going to score like that. They were as good as advertised.”

Brooklyn Mohrman added 12 points and Natalie Keenan-Vergil chipped in 10 for Bridgeport, which faces Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the championship game.

“First time in school history that we’re in a championship game, but we honestly, honestly believe we’re the best team in the state,” Kuhlen said. “We’re coming Saturday to win.”

Oakland-Craig faces Crofton on Friday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln East in the consolation game.

“We talked about how we don’t even have any seniors on our team, (Friday) is one more chance to be together as this team,” Guzinski said. “We’ve got to enjoy each other and go play as hard as we can.”

Oakland-Craig (19-8).....20 7 17 11—55

Bridgeport (26-1)...........13 17 18 21—69

OC: Chaney Nelson 4-11 0-0 12; Sydney Guzinski 3-5 0-1 6; Laryn Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Sadie Nelson 9-26 1-1 23; Shea Johnson 0-1 2-2 2; Gretchen Seagren 1-3 0-0 3; Adilen Rennerfeldt 0-4 0-1; Bailey Pelan 4-6 1-2 9; Maycie Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Kara Selken 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Johansen 0-0 0-0 0; Morgan Ray 0-0 0-0 0; Johnna Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 4-7 55.

B: Olivia Loomis-Goltl 4-8 7-8 15; Brooklyn Mohrman 3-5 5-10 12; Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2-4 4-4 10; Mackenzie Liakos 0-2 0-0 0; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 12-14 4-7 28; Ellie Cline 1-1 0-1 2; Grace Dean 1-2 0-0 2; Alexis Hill 0-0 0-0 0; Rilee Carrier 0-0 0-0 0; Paige Schmuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-36 20-30 69.