Class C-2 girls: Hastings St. Cecilia downs defending champ Crofton

LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia ended Crofton's dream of back-to-back state titles with a 39-36 semifinal win at the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament at the Devaney Center.
The Warriors held a 34-32 lead with three minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Over the next two minutes, Bailey Kissinger would go to the line for two free throws on each of the Bluehawks’ next two possessions. She sank one on the first trip, then both on the second to put them ahead 37-36.
Crofton had two chances to add another basket and keep St. Cecilia within striking distance, but they turned the ball over on their next two possessions.
Kissinger hit another pair of free throws to put the Bluehawks up by three with 27.8 seconds left. The Warriors got back on the board with free throws by Jayden Jordan, but Kissinger nullified it with two more free throws, leaving Crofton four seconds for a game-tying shot.
Following a timeout, Ellie Tramp inbounded from the endline to Jordan, who took it up the court and gave it back to Alexis Folkers. Her attempt at a three-pointer was waved off as it didn't beat the buzzer.
This was the seventh time the Warriors and Bluehawks had faced off in the state tournament over the last 10 years. Crofton won the first four games, three of which were the C-2 title game, but have lost the last three.
Hastings St. Cecilia advances to its fourth straight state championship. They’ll face either Oakland-Craig or Bridgeport on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crofton (23-5)...7 9 7 13—36 HSC (25-2)........5 8 11 15—39
C: Alexis Folkers, 1-5 2-3 4; Jayden Jordan, 4-7 2-3 10; Ella Wrage, 5-12 2-2 15; Caitlin Guenther, 1-7 0-0 2; Ellie Tramp, 2-4 1-2 5; Total, 13-37 7-11 36.
HSC: Erin Sheehy, 2-5 0-0 6; Bailey Kissinger, 4-10 13-17 22; Shaye Butler, 3-7 0-0 8; Tatum Kirkac, 0-2 1-4 1; Addie Kirkegaard, 1-3 0-1 2; Total, 10-28 14-22 39.
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Wednesday
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rather (left) and Emma Dostal hold each other's hands as their team is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players encourage Kennedi Williams before she shoots a free throw late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long reacts as Lincoln Southwest is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players react as they trail Lincoln Southwest in the second half during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrates after Taryn Ling hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer before halftime of their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after Taylor McCabe's 3-pointer during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard (left) battles Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) gets around Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) shoots during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (top) and Dyvine Harris (right) block Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton (left) tries to score while pressured by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (right) tries to stop Fremont's Isabella Keaton during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) celebrates after Isabella Keaton got fouled during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy (left) battles Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after winning their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont fans celebrate with the players after they won their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (right) gets past Fremont's Sarah Shepard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) gets past Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Glause (right) battles Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (left) and Jailynn Brill for the rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe tries to get past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (left) tries to get past Millard South's Juliana Jones during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khole Lemon (left) battles Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling for a rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones (right) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore (center) celebrates after getting fouled during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans knocks Beatrice's Nicholas Kenney's ball loose during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) fights for a rebound with Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (22) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a layup against Beatrice's Dawson Loomis during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. drives to the basket against Beatrice's Elliot James during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble hugs Elliot Jurgens during the final seconds of their game against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a shot against Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Beatrice's Crew Meints (11) and Luke Feist (23) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou drives to the basket against Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack grabs a rebound against Platteview's Alex Draper (10) and Dayton Swanson (50) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand grabs for a rebound Platteview's Cael Wichman (20) and Michael Wiebelhaus (3) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand guards the ball from Platteview's Cael Wichman during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou high fives coaches during intros before a game against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pllateview's Alex Draper (10) strips a ball from Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Teal during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou attempts a layup in traffic against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand grabs a rebound against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
