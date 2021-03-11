 Skip to main content
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic advances to state semifinals
BASKETBALL

Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic advances to state semifinals

Gil Jengmer

Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer dunks the ball.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic overwhelmed its opponent from the start to secure a return to the Class C-2 championship game.

The top-ranked Crusaders (24-4) took a 10-0 lead on No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic and effectively ended the game by ripping off the first 15 points of the second quarter for a 33-6 lead.

They settled in for a 64-40 win and a spot in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said he did not want to play at the Trojans’ pace.

“They played a lot of games with low scores this year, and I didn't want to get into a 30 possession game, so getting the lead and starting off the way we did, and having another stretch in there in the first half I thought was important to how the game played out,’’ Martinez said.

Cedar Catholic missed on 18 of its first 19 shots — the make was a 3. It didn’t have a two-point goal until the second half.

Johnson, Thoene

Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson covers Hartington Cedar Catholic's Myles Thoene as he dribbles towards the basket.

“I thought we played 16 really good minutes. They had a couple possessions where they couldn't get a look,’’ Martinez said. “We guarded them for a minute 10, minute 20, and before you know you look up and there's two minutes left in the quarter.

“We were able to stretch that leave pretty good.

Gil Jengmer, Central Catholic’s 6-foot-8 junior, had 13 points for the second straight game and older brother Dei, a 6-9 senior, had 12. Russell Martinez and Koby Bales had 11 apiece.

Tate Thoene’s 21 points led Cedar (20-7), which never got closer than 16 points in the second half.

Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4).....18  19  12  15—64

Hartington Cedar Catholic (20-7).............6    9   16    9—40

GICC: Gil Jengmer 13, Dei Jengmer 12, Russell Martinez 11, Koby Bales 11, Isaac Herbek 7, Tanner Turek 5, Marcus Lowry 4, Brayden Wenzl 1.

HCC: Tate Thoene 21, Carson Arens 9, Jaxson Bernecker 4, Myles Thoene 3, Hunter Thoene 2, Mack Kuehn 1.

Thursday at the Nebraska boys state tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

