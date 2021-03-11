Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic advances to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic overwhelmed its opponent from the start to secure a return to the Class C-2 championship game.

The top-ranked Crusaders (24-4) took a 10-0 lead on No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic and effectively ended the game by ripping off the first 15 points of the second quarter for a 33-6 lead.

They settled in for a 64-40 win and a spot in Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said he did not want to play at the Trojans’ pace.

“They played a lot of games with low scores this year, and I didn't want to get into a 30 possession game, so getting the lead and starting off the way we did, and having another stretch in there in the first half I thought was important to how the game played out,’’ Martinez said.

Cedar Catholic missed on 18 of its first 19 shots — the make was a 3. It didn’t have a two-point goal until the second half.

“I thought we played 16 really good minutes. They had a couple possessions where they couldn't get a look,’’ Martinez said. “We guarded them for a minute 10, minute 20, and before you know you look up and there's two minutes left in the quarter.