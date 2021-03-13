Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic defeats Yutan, capturing the state title

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic won the Class C-2 championship Saturday night with a 55-34 victory over Yutan at the boys state basketball tournament.

It was the Crusaders' second title and first since 2000. Central Catholic was the C-2 runner-up last year.

The Crusaders used a balanced scoring effort to defeat the Chieftains, who were seeking their first state title since 1924. Central Catholic went on a 15-0 run in the second half to pull away.

​Central Catholic finished the season 25-4 while Yutan finished 24-3.

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

