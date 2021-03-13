 Skip to main content
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic defeats Yutan, capturing the state title
BASKETBALL

Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic defeats Yutan, capturing the state title

GICC

Grand Island Central Catholic celebrates with their Class C2 trophy after defeating Yutan.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic won the Class C-2 championship Saturday night with a 55-34 victory over Yutan at the boys state basketball tournament.

It was the Crusaders' second title and first since 2000. Central Catholic was the C-2 runner-up last year.

The Crusaders used a balanced scoring effort to defeat the Chieftains, who were seeking their first state title since 1924. Central Catholic went on a 15-0 run in the second half to pull away.

​Central Catholic finished the season 25-4 while Yutan finished 24-3.

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

