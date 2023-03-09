LINCOLN — Top-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic led 27-7 Thursday before Elkhorn Valley, making its first appearance, came to life and lost only 59-50 in the Class C-2 first round at Devaney Center.

Cedar (23-4) meets No. 3 Freeman (27-1) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Devaney in the semifinals.

Freeman 52, Gordon Rushville 20

No. 3 Freeman defeated No. 8 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 in Thursday's opening game of the Class C-2 state tournament at the Devaney Center.

Carter Ruse had 18 points for the top-seeded Falcons (27-1), who had been upset last year as the No. 1 seed.

They held Gordon-Rushville (17-5), at state for the first time, to a record-tying low point total in the Class C-2 tournament.

