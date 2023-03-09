LINCOLN — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans were hot early, then held off a rally late to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons 59-50 in the Nebraska Class C2 boys basketball tournament quarterfinals on Thursday morningat the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We knew we had to come out hot,” senior Jaxson Bernecker said. “We knew we had to come out flying around the court.”

That the Trojans did, getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. The teams traded blows for a bit, then Nolan Becker scored four straight points for Cedar Catholic before the quarter’s end.

Carson Arens made sure the red and white kept right on going. The senior started the second quarter with a layup off a turnover followed by a three-pointer. Not long after, Tyan Baller made a two and a three of his own. The buckets put Cedar Catholic ahead 27-7 with six minutes, 10 seconds left.

The turnover Arens scored off of was one of 17 that Elkhorn Valley allowed compared to 11 from Cedar Catholic. Bernecker felt like those takeaways led to lots of success on the other end.

“Our defense helped turn into offense and we hit a lot of fast-break layups,” he said. “A lot of three-point shots off of a drive-and-kick just in transition and I felt like we just did a good job of playing our game.”

Bernecker finished second on the Trojans with 14 points. Baller led the team with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting on three-pointers.

Dawson Hansen drove to the hoop for two to stop the run, then Andrew Jones answered with a layup. Elkhorn Valley got on a 7-0 run to make it a 14-point game. Then just before the break, Becker got a layup off a turnover at the other end with four seconds left. The Trojans held a 31-16 lead at halftime.

Falcons coach Derric Werner felt that once Cedar Catholic forced them out of their high-scoring style of play, it cost them.

“We didn’t play like us in the first half,” Werner said. “They kind of took us out of that a little bit and I think we started doubting ourselves a little bit in that first half.”

Cedar Catholic got out to a 43-21 lead with 4:18 left in the third quarter. However, the Falcons responded with a 12-0 run going into the fourth quarter, making it 43-33 with 7:41left in the game.

The Trojans answered back with a 6-0 run, after which the Falcons hit a pair of twos. The teams went back and forth for a bit, then the Trojans began to hold on defense, and make the free throws necessary to win.

The game was a rematch of a regular-season bout between the teams on Feb. 11 in Tilden. Cedar Catholic won that game by five.

In that previous matchup between the teams Cedar Catholic held a 21-point lead in the third quarter. Elkhorn Valley rallied to make it a three-point game in its final minute.

For Bernecker, that rally was almost a blessing in disguise. It helped prepare them for when the Falcons made another run this time around.

“I felt like that got us ready for this time,” he said. “Once we got that lead and we started doing a couple of mistakes we just kind of had to settle in, and play our game and that helped us to hold them off.”

Six of Cedar Catholic’s 11 turnovers came in the second half.

This was the first boys state basketball tournament appearance in the history of Elkhorn Valley’s program whereas Cedar Catholic is in Lincoln for the third time in four years. Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen felt the experience helped, but still wanted a great deal of focus from his team.

“I just kept telling the kids we can’t rely on that,” he said. “I didn’t think Elkhorn Valley was going to fold up because they were nervous. They were confident. They came down and played with heart.”

Elkhorn Valley’s historic season included a 23-3 record. Each loss came to a team that qualified for the C2 tournament; Cedar Catholic twice and Norfolk Catholic once.

Along the way, the Falcons won the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament title, swept their subdistrict at home and won its first district final in program history to qualify for state.

Following the end of their first ever trip to Lincoln, Werner’s message to his group was simple.

“It’s the first one in history,” he said. “Not the last one.”

As for the Trojans, they’ll take on No. 1-seed Freeman in the C2 semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Devaney.

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

Elkhorn Valley 7 9 15 19 — 50

Cedar Catholic 17 14 12 16 — 59

ELKHORN VALLEY (23-3): Kellyn Ollendick, 3-12 0-0 9; Dawson Hansen, 5-7 2-3 12; Brendyn Ollendick, 5-20 2-4 14; Korbin Werner, 2-6 2-2 6; Drew Hansen, 1-1 0-0 2; Carter Werner 3-7 1-1 7; Totals, 19-53 7-17 50.

CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-4): Andrew Jones, 2-6 1-2 5; Tyan Baller, 8-12 1-3 21; Grant Arens, 0-2 0-0 0; Carson Arens, 3-7 2-4 9; Nolan Becker, 4-7 2-5 10; Jaxson Bernceker, 6-15 2-2 14; Totals, 23-49 8-16 59.

Freeman 52, Gordon Rushville 20

No. 3 Freeman defeated No. 8 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 in Thursday's opening game of the Class C-2 state tournament at the Devaney Center.

Carter Ruse had 18 points for the top-seeded Falcons (27-1), who had been upset last year as the No. 1 seed.

They held Gordon-Rushville (17-5), at state for the first time, to a record-tying low point total in the Class C-2 tournament.

Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49 — F/OT

LINCOLN — Amherst junior guard Austin Adelung had a quiet four quarters in Thursday’s Class C2 state tournament quarterfinal against Norfolk Catholic.

He made up for it in overtime.

After going scoreless in regulation and missing six 3-pointers, Adelung hit a trey 16 seconds into the extra period.

That gave the No. 2-rated Broncos the lead for good and sparked a 57-49 win over the No. 6 Knights in a game that saw both teams overcome double-figure deficits at the Devaney Sports Center.

“Austin Adelung hadn’t hit a shot all (game) long, and he’s the best shooter down here in Lincoln, no doubt in my mind,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “I’ll put him up against anybody, and he hit a shot when we needed it.”

Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said falling behind immediately in overtime put the Knights in a tough situation.

“They hit an early shot,” he said. “We looked out of gas.”

Tayje Hadwiger gave the Broncos (25-1) a 52-47 lead with 2:49 left in OT.

Nolan Fennessy got the Knights (18-8) back within three 16 seconds later, but that basket was the only points they managed in overtime. They were 1for 3 with three turnovers over those four minutes.

Amherst went 5 for 10 from the free-throw line, which was good enough to seal the win.

At times, each team looked like it was well on its way to a victory in regulation.

Amherst used a 15-2 run to grab a 22-8 lead early in the second quarter.

Norfolk Catholic didn’t panic.

“We just needed to be consistent,” Manzer said. “We were getting good shots early. We knew all along that we had to win the rebounding battle, and we were losing that, giving them offensive rebounds and losing them in transition, not closing out on 3s.

“Once we got into the flow and started doing those things is how we got the lead.”

Suddenly the momentum flipped 180 degrees.

Immediately after the Broncos’ run, the Knights scored 23 of the next 26 points to lead 31-25 early in the third quarter. They didn’t commit a turnover during the second quarter.

“When we take care of the ball, we’re going to get a good look especially with our posts and inside-out game if we’re patient and aggressive,” Manzer said.

Just like Norfolk Catholic a period earlier, Amherst didn’t get rattled.

“That second quarter toward the end we weren’t hitting shots,” Rippen said. “We were getting good looks but we weren’t hitting them. We knew that we just had to stay with our offense, stay with our game plan. Eventually things were going to go.”

They did after Norfolk Catholic’s lead reached 39-29. Nolan Eloe, who had a game-high 23 points, scored the first five in a 10-0 run that pulled Amherst even early in the fourth.

“We had a stretch where we were up by 10 and maybe could have got it up to 15, but we had too many empty possessions – missed layups, turnovers,” Manzer said. “I needed to manage that end of the fourth quarter better. …

“You can’t let a team go on an 8-0 run. They can have a 4-0 run, but it can’t be 8-0. Too many turnovers led to 8-0.”

A Triston Hoesing 3-pointer broke a 43-all tie to put the Knights ahead 46-43 with 3:01 left in regulation.

Tayje Hadwiger answered inside on the other end before neither team scored for over two minutes.

Carter Riessland, who hadn’t scored yet, was found open cutting to the basket and scored to put the Broncos ahead 47-46 with 23.9 seconds left. He missed a free throw on an and-1 opportunity.

Karter Kerkman, who led the Knights with 12 points, hit his second free throw try to tie it with 13.4 seconds to go, and Norfolk Catholic didn’t allow Amherst to get off a game winning shot attempt before the buzzer.

Kade Pieper finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights. Nolan Fennessy added 10 points and 10 boards.

Manzer credited his seniors – Mason Timmerman, Hoesing, Kerkman and Pieper – for leading the first-half comeback.

“Our seniors, I can’t say enough about the way they put in the effort,” he said. “They’re gamers. It would have been really easy to fold there where we were down double digits early, but they didn’t. They stayed consistent, they played our game and got us back into it and put us in a position to win. That’s all you can ask from seniors.”

The Knights didn’t consider taking Amherst to overtime a moral victory.

“It was a good accomplishment getting here, but we’re not satisfied,” Manzer said. “That’s a winnable game against a very good team because we’re a good team. It’s hard to lose against somebody when you have a situation to win. You’re upset, and our underclassmen have to decide what they want to do with that.”

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

CLASS C2 STATE TOURNAMENT

Norfolk Catholic 6 21 12 8 2 – 49

Amherst 15 10 11 11 10 – 57

NORFOLK CATHOLIC (18-8): Mason Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0; Nolan Fennessy 5-6 0-2 10; Triston Hoesing 3-9 0-0 9; Karter Kerkman 5-20 1-3 12; Kade Pieper 4-9 2-3 10; Max Hammond 3-7 0-0 8; Carter Janssen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 3-8 49.

AMHERST (25-1): Austin Adelung 1-7 1-2 4; Nolan Eloe 7-15 8-11 23; Carter Riessland 1-1 1-3 3; Scout Simmons 3-3 2-2 11; Tayje Hadwiger 6-14 3-6 16; Reilly Fisher 0-0 0-0 0; Keagan Killin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 15-24 57.

