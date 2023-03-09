LINCOLN — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans were hot early, then held off a rally late to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons 59-50 in the Nebraska Class C2 boys basketball tournament quarterfinals on Thursday morningat the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We knew we had to come out hot,” senior Jaxson Bernecker said. “We knew we had to come out flying around the court.”

That the Trojans did, getting out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. The teams traded blows for a bit, then Nolan Becker scored four straight points for Cedar Catholic before the quarter’s end.

Carson Arens made sure the red and white kept right on going. The senior started the second quarter with a layup off a turnover followed by a three-pointer. Not long after, Tyan Baller made a two and a three of his own. The buckets put Cedar Catholic ahead 27-7 with six minutes, 10 seconds left.

The turnover Arens scored off of was one of 17 that Elkhorn Valley allowed compared to 11 from Cedar Catholic. Bernecker felt like those takeaways led to lots of success on the other end.

“Our defense helped turn into offense and we hit a lot of fast-break layups,” he said. “A lot of three-point shots off of a drive-and-kick just in transition and I felt like we just did a good job of playing our game.”

Bernecker finished second on the Trojans with 14 points. Baller led the team with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting on three-pointers.

Dawson Hansen drove to the hoop for two to stop the run, then Andrew Jones answered with a layup. Elkhorn Valley got on a 7-0 run to make it a 14-point game. Then just before the break, Becker got a layup off a turnover at the other end with four seconds left. The Trojans held a 31-16 lead at halftime.

Falcons coach Derric Werner felt that once Cedar Catholic forced them out of their high-scoring style of play, it cost them.

“We didn’t play like us in the first half,” Werner said. “They kind of took us out of that a little bit and I think we started doubting ourselves a little bit in that first half.”

Cedar Catholic got out to a 43-21 lead with 4:18 left in the third quarter. However, the Falcons responded with a 12-0 run going into the fourth quarter, making it 43-33 with 7:41left in the game.

The Trojans answered back with a 6-0 run, after which the Falcons hit a pair of twos. The teams went back and forth for a bit, then the Trojans began to hold on defense, and make the free throws necessary to win.

The game was a rematch of a regular-season bout between the teams on Feb. 11 in Tilden. Cedar Catholic won that game by five.

In that previous matchup between the teams Cedar Catholic held a 21-point lead in the third quarter. Elkhorn Valley rallied to make it a three-point game in its final minute.

For Bernecker, that rally was almost a blessing in disguise. It helped prepare them for when the Falcons made another run this time around.

“I felt like that got us ready for this time,” he said. “Once we got that lead and we started doing a couple of mistakes we just kind of had to settle in, and play our game and that helped us to hold them off.”

Six of Cedar Catholic’s 11 turnovers came in the second half.

This was the first boys state basketball tournament appearance in the history of Elkhorn Valley’s program whereas Cedar Catholic is in Lincoln for the third time in four years. Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen felt the experience helped, but still wanted a great deal of focus from his team.

“I just kept telling the kids we can’t rely on that,” he said. “I didn’t think Elkhorn Valley was going to fold up because they were nervous. They were confident. They came down and played with heart.”

Elkhorn Valley’s historic season included a 23-3 record. Each loss came to a team that qualified for the C2 tournament; Cedar Catholic twice and Norfolk Catholic once.

Along the way, the Falcons won the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament title, swept their subdistrict at home and won its first district final in program history to qualify for state.

Following the end of their first ever trip to Lincoln, Werner’s message to his group was simple.

“It’s the first one in history,” he said. “Not the last one.”

As for the Trojans, they’ll take on No. 1-seed Freeman in the C2 semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Devaney.

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

Elkhorn Valley 7 9 15 19 — 50

Cedar Catholic 17 14 12 16 — 59

ELKHORN VALLEY (23-3): Kellyn Ollendick, 3-12 0-0 9; Dawson Hansen, 5-7 2-3 12; Brendyn Ollendick, 5-20 2-4 14; Korbin Werner, 2-6 2-2 6; Drew Hansen, 1-1 0-0 2; Carter Werner 3-7 1-1 7; Totals, 19-53 7-17 50.

CEDAR CATHOLIC (23-4): Andrew Jones, 2-6 1-2 5; Tyan Baller, 8-12 1-3 21; Grant Arens, 0-2 0-0 0; Carson Arens, 3-7 2-4 9; Nolan Becker, 4-7 2-5 10; Jaxson Bernceker, 6-15 2-2 14; Totals, 23-49 8-16 59.

Freeman 52, Gordon Rushville 20

No. 3 Freeman defeated No. 8 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 in Thursday's opening game of the Class C-2 state tournament at the Devaney Center.

Carter Ruse had 18 points for the top-seeded Falcons (27-1), who had been upset last year as the No. 1 seed.

They held Gordon-Rushville (17-5), at state for the first time, to a record-tying low point total in the Class C-2 tournament.

Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49 — F/OT

LINCOLN — Amherst junior guard Austin Adelung had a quiet four quarters in Thursday’s Class C2 state tournament quarterfinal against Norfolk Catholic.

He made up for it in overtime.

After going scoreless in regulation and missing six 3-pointers, Adelung hit a trey 16 seconds into the extra period.

That gave the No. 2-rated Broncos the lead for good and sparked a 57-49 win over the No. 6 Knights in a game that saw both teams overcome double-figure deficits at the Devaney Sports Center.

“Austin Adelung hadn’t hit a shot all (game) long, and he’s the best shooter down here in Lincoln, no doubt in my mind,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “I’ll put him up against anybody, and he hit a shot when we needed it.”

Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said falling behind immediately in overtime put the Knights in a tough situation.

“They hit an early shot,” he said. “We looked out of gas.”

Tayje Hadwiger gave the Broncos (25-1) a 52-47 lead with 2:49 left in OT.

Nolan Fennessy got the Knights (18-8) back within three 16 seconds later, but that basket was the only points they managed in overtime. They were 1for 3 with three turnovers over those four minutes.

Amherst went 5 for 10 from the free-throw line, which was good enough to seal the win.

At times, each team looked like it was well on its way to a victory in regulation.

Amherst used a 15-2 run to grab a 22-8 lead early in the second quarter.

Norfolk Catholic didn’t panic.

“We just needed to be consistent,” Manzer said. “We were getting good shots early. We knew all along that we had to win the rebounding battle, and we were losing that, giving them offensive rebounds and losing them in transition, not closing out on 3s.

“Once we got into the flow and started doing those things is how we got the lead.”

Suddenly the momentum flipped 180 degrees.

Immediately after the Broncos’ run, the Knights scored 23 of the next 26 points to lead 31-25 early in the third quarter. They didn’t commit a turnover during the second quarter.

“When we take care of the ball, we’re going to get a good look especially with our posts and inside-out game if we’re patient and aggressive,” Manzer said.

Just like Norfolk Catholic a period earlier, Amherst didn’t get rattled.

“That second quarter toward the end we weren’t hitting shots,” Rippen said. “We were getting good looks but we weren’t hitting them. We knew that we just had to stay with our offense, stay with our game plan. Eventually things were going to go.”

They did after Norfolk Catholic’s lead reached 39-29. Nolan Eloe, who had a game-high 23 points, scored the first five in a 10-0 run that pulled Amherst even early in the fourth.

“We had a stretch where we were up by 10 and maybe could have got it up to 15, but we had too many empty possessions – missed layups, turnovers,” Manzer said. “I needed to manage that end of the fourth quarter better. …

“You can’t let a team go on an 8-0 run. They can have a 4-0 run, but it can’t be 8-0. Too many turnovers led to 8-0.”

A Triston Hoesing 3-pointer broke a 43-all tie to put the Knights ahead 46-43 with 3:01 left in regulation.

Tayje Hadwiger answered inside on the other end before neither team scored for over two minutes.

Carter Riessland, who hadn’t scored yet, was found open cutting to the basket and scored to put the Broncos ahead 47-46 with 23.9 seconds left. He missed a free throw on an and-1 opportunity.

Karter Kerkman, who led the Knights with 12 points, hit his second free throw try to tie it with 13.4 seconds to go, and Norfolk Catholic didn’t allow Amherst to get off a game winning shot attempt before the buzzer.

Kade Pieper finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights. Nolan Fennessy added 10 points and 10 boards.

Manzer credited his seniors – Mason Timmerman, Hoesing, Kerkman and Pieper – for leading the first-half comeback.

“Our seniors, I can’t say enough about the way they put in the effort,” he said. “They’re gamers. It would have been really easy to fold there where we were down double digits early, but they didn’t. They stayed consistent, they played our game and got us back into it and put us in a position to win. That’s all you can ask from seniors.”

The Knights didn’t consider taking Amherst to overtime a moral victory.

“It was a good accomplishment getting here, but we’re not satisfied,” Manzer said. “That’s a winnable game against a very good team because we’re a good team. It’s hard to lose against somebody when you have a situation to win. You’re upset, and our underclassmen have to decide what they want to do with that.”

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

CLASS C2 STATE TOURNAMENT

Norfolk Catholic 6 21 12 8 2 – 49

Amherst 15 10 11 11 10 – 57

NORFOLK CATHOLIC (18-8): Mason Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0; Nolan Fennessy 5-6 0-2 10; Triston Hoesing 3-9 0-0 9; Karter Kerkman 5-20 1-3 12; Kade Pieper 4-9 2-3 10; Max Hammond 3-7 0-0 8; Carter Janssen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 3-8 49.

AMHERST (25-1): Austin Adelung 1-7 1-2 4; Nolan Eloe 7-15 8-11 23; Carter Riessland 1-1 1-3 3; Scout Simmons 3-3 2-2 11; Tayje Hadwiger 6-14 3-6 16; Reilly Fisher 0-0 0-0 0; Keagan Killin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 15-24 57.

Tri County 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 41

LINCOLN — Fast and furious, the first half of Doniphan-Trumbull against Tri County was action packed.

The Trojans’ Carter Siems scored his season average 18 points in the first two quarters, going 8 of 13, on a series of moves, but picked up three fouls.

On the other side, the Cardinals’ Jack Poppe was 5 of 6 from the floor, accounting for 12 points.

The third quarter, unlike the first two, was slower paced, as the teams combined for seven points. At the end of the third, Doniphan-Trumbull led 34-30.

At the end of the day, Siems was too much to stop, as he scored 30 along with 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans to a 56-41 win in the Class C-2 quarterfinal matchup at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday afternoon.

“Going into the fourth up four, we put ourselves in a really good situation,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “They scored the first five. Felt like we had our opportunities. Also felt like we had way too many ‘maybe’ plays slip away. Maybe a rebound here or maybe a layup on our end or maybe a loose ball possession. Just things that to be honest were a little bit uncharacteristic, but ultimately, you have to give Tri County credit because they made more plays than we did.

“We tried to speed it up and get the ball back and never got a basket, so it got out of hand there. I’m very proud of the kids. I told them I think we can all look at things and say ‘hey, I think we could have done things better.’ That starts with me as a coach. …Very proud of the kids. Just too many possessions we’re going to look back and wish we could do over.”

Tri County coach Jeremy Siems, Carter’s dad, said their offense really didn’t change a whole lot in the fourth quarter, despite entering the period down four.

“We were just a little impatient offensively,” coach Siems said. “I thought we were getting what we wanted but if we worked the offense and let the offense do the work for us and move the basketball, those lanes would open up, and those shots would be a little easier. I think we settled in there at the end. Of course at the end, it came down to defensive rebounds, and those kickouts to really open it up.”

Carter Siems scored most of his points on drives to the lane, scoring on layups and floaters. At one point, Doniphan-Trumbull even had a triple team on him along the left sideline as they tried to get him to give it up. Buhr detailed the Cardinals’ mindset guarding Siems.

“We wanted to rotate our guys over to him,” he said. “We wanted to help. We wanted to do everything we could to make him give it up.”

Siems picked up his third foul with 1:24 left in the first half, but Doniphan-Trumbull was unable to get him to foul out of the game. Coach Siems credited the Trojan post players for sealing off defenders, creating open lanes for his son to score.

“I know he had some tired legs there,” he said. “I told him in the third quarter, ‘let’s take a step back and run the offense a little bit and get our legs back under us before we attack the rim. I thought we were being a little too aggressive. Once we did that, I think that things came into focus a little more offensively for us. Other than that, I just think it was great movement and great movement off the ball from him to open up those lanes.”

Doniphan-Trumbull was just 3 of 8 from beyond the arc in the game. The Cardinals average just over 19 3-point attempts per game. Buhr said he thought the Trojans did a good job of running them off the line.

“Their length did a nice job of getting out on us, but offensively, I didn’t think we were pressing any shots or things like that,” he said. “We were just kind of playing the game that came to us. That’s going to have to be something we dive in and look at, and it was a pretty good model from Tri County to St. Cecilia to Amherst. That’s probably how people are going to guard us. I thought our kids played within themselves for most of the game.”

Tri County also controlled the glass in the game. The Trojans had 17 offensive rebounds, compared to just 17 total rebounds for the Cardinals.

“Rebounding was absolutely the biggest concern going into the game,” Buhr said. “It was number one on things we had to do to win the game. I think they generated way too many possessions. I can think off of the top of my head of three or four where they’re getting three or four shots a possession. You can’t do that and win this time of year.”

Poppe led Doniphan-Trumbull (24-3) with 17 points. Buhr said he didn’t feel like the moment was too big for the Cardinals, who don’t have any seniors in their rotation. Buhr said he hopes this game is a motivator for them going into next season.

“There have been some other games I’ve referenced where I thought maybe the moment was a little too big,” he said. “I did not feel that at all. I thought our kids were focused, prepared and ready to play. In the second quarter, we just saw the ball go in a few more times.

“That’s the great part of having this group. All of these experiences we’re going through. Love our seniors and thankful for everything they’ve done, but hopefully this one will motivate everybody. There’s going to be a lot of decisions for everybody to make going forward. Do we wake up and go to weights? Do we wake up and go to open gym? If there’s a bright light out of this, hopefully it’s a motivator.”

Tri County (24-4) made the state semifinal for the first time since 1988 with the victory and will take on Amherst, which outlasted Norfolk Catholic 57-49 in overtime, at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We’ve got a heck of a challenge tomorrow for us against Amherst,” coach Siems said. “We’re going to go home and try to prepare as much as we can for that and try to figure it out but as far as that feedback, that obstacle, that mountain, I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. …We knew they were capable of going out there and getting it done, and tonight is an example of that. As far as getting over that hump, that one hasn’t sunk in.”

— Cody Frederick, Grand Island Independent

Tri County; 15; 13; 2; 26–56

Doniphan-Trumbull; 17; 12; 5; 7–41

TRI COUNTY (24-4)

Carter Siems 12-22 5-9 30, Caden Bales 7-10 1-1 17, Braiden Strouf 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Siems 0-2 0-0 0, Andrew Sasse 1-7 0-0 3, Christopher Janssen 1-4 2-4 4.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (24-3)

Jack Poppe 7-11 1-2 17, Kaedan Detamore 2-4 1-2 5, Jacob Collinson 1-3 0-0 2, Ty Bennett 3-5 3-3 10, Parker Volk 0-0 1-2 1, Jaden Williams 2-8 2-2 6.

