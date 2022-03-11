Class C-2: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wins state title in overtime

LINCOLN — Jason Sjuts hit the free throw that did prove to be the game-winner for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in overtime.

But there were 1.9 seconds left when Grand Island Central Catholic corralled the rebound of his second-shot miss and called a timeout, and on the bench his twin, Jacob, had fouled out and could only watch the Crusaders set up for a desperation final play.

It went as intended to 6-foot-8 senior Gil Jengmer, the only reliable scorer they had remaining. Brayton Johnson flung it to him from 60 feet, with Jengmer pulling it down and shooting from 5 feet.

“I was like, ‘You’re kidding me. I literally just spent like 10 seconds telling you guys in the huddle that they’re going to go to the 6-8 dude all the way down the court,” Jacob said.

But Jengmer’s shot hit the near side of the rim, and HLHF was state champion for the third time in four years and this time in Class C-2 after being in D-1 for the first two.

Each of the twins had 16 points in the 43-42 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the No. 1 Bulldogs (28-1) over the defending Class C-2 champion.

They are part of a senior class of 10 that won 100 games in their four seasons. The last three were won in overtime against Howells-Dodge, by two over Norfolk Catholic and in overtime. It was one of the closest sets of games ever for a state champion.

No. 4 GICC (24-4) got the game to overtime at 37-37 on Marcus Lowry’s shot off the glass with 26 seconds left. Isaac Herbek missed two free throws with 4.8 seconds left.

In overtime, the Bulldogs were leading 42-40 before Ethan Keller scored on a second-chance layup with 50 seconds left. After scoring 26 points on10-of-14 shooting while going often against a box-and-one defense, Lowry missed with 8.2 seconds left, then fouled out while trying to get the ball from Jason Sjuts.

“Both teams have a lot of length and that sometimes makes points hard to come by when you have that much length in the lane," said GICC coach Tino Martinez, whose Crusaders were I their third consecutive final. “We had a few chances in regulation to seal it and we couldn't get it done.”

Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said he knew his team was deeper than GICC.

"They'd prefer to play five guys if they could I think the entire game," Hesse said. "We have seven, we could go to eight. There's no reason for Sage Frauendorfer to be coming off the bench but I have a hunch if he started I'd never want to take him out a game so he brings a spark. You never know what kind of play he's going to make but he's going to make some kind of play. Usually it's really good. "Being able to go to your bench and not drop off is a huge part of our success the last four years."

Grand Island CC (24-4)....12 6 13 6 5—42

Humphrey/LHF (28-1).......7 8 17 5 6—43

GICC: Brayton Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Isaac Herbek 1-5 0-3 2, Marcus Lowry 10-14 3-6 26, Gil Jengmer 5-7 2-4 12, Ishmael Nadir 0-1 0-2 0, Bowdie Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Alex King 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Stegman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-31 7-17 42.

HLHF: Jacob Sjuts 4-8 8-10 16, Ethan Keller 2-7 0-0 4, Jett Spier 0-1 0-0 2, Cooper Beller 1-3 0-1 2, Jason Sjuts 5-16 6-8 16, Sage Frauendorfer 1-3 0-0 2, Kyle Preister 0-0 3-3 3. Totals 13-38 17-22 43.

3-point goals: GICC 3-9 (Lowry 3-5, Johnson 0-3, Herbek 0-1), HLHF 0-3 (Jas. Sjuts 0-3). Total fouls: GICC 19, HLHF 20. Fouled out: Jac. Sjuts, Herbek, Lowry. Technicals: none. Turnovers: GICC 16, HLHF 9. Rebounds: GICC 27 (Lowry 9), HLHF 24 (Keller 8). Field-goal percentage: GICC .516, HLHF .342. Free-throw percentage: GICC .412, HLHF .773.

