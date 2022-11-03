Class C-2: Lincoln Lutheran improves to 38-0 after sweeping Bayard in first round

Lincoln Lutheran kept its perfect record intact Thursday night, rolling to victory at the state volleyball tournament.

The Class C-2 Warriors moved to 38-0 with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 win over Bayard. Lincoln Lutheran, the only undefeated team left in the state, moves on to a 1 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"Finishing undefeated isn't something we dwell on," coach Sue Ziegler said. "We just want to get back to the state championship and go back to back."

The Warriors have won three titles — 2004, 2019 and 2021 — all in Class C-1. They're newcomers to C-2 but have not faltered all season, losing just five sets along the way.

Senior outside hitter Abby Wachal, who had 19 kills, said the team is striving to finish unbeaten.

"It's a goal for us," she said. "We've made it this far and it's never been done at our school before."

It's a feat that's only been accomplished eight times in C-2 since that class began competing at the state tournament in 1983. It was most recently done by Freeman (33-0) in 2014.

The Warriors had little trouble with Bayard, a squad from the western part of the state. The Tigers entered the tourney 31-1 but had not faced a highly ranked team such as Lincoln Lutheran.

"We take every team seriously," Ziegler said. "I told the girls that we needed to go out and take care of business."

The Warriors did just that, opening big leads in each set. Wachal, who has 499 kills this season, had the final kill each time.

"I think there were some nerves when we came out," Wachal said. "But those nerves fuel us for the next point."

Bayard (31-2).................... 13 12 9

Lincoln Lutheran (38-0)..... 25 25 25

B (kills-aces-blocks): Danika Hassel 3-0-2, Joslyn Hopkins 1-0-0, Dani Harter 2-0-0.

LL: Bella Sjuts 1-0-0​, Keri Leimbach 0-3-0, Elecea Saathoff 4-2-2, Jillian Donovan 1-0-0, Erika Young 8-0-3, Ellie Schaedel 0-2-0, Jordan Ernstmeyer 2-0-2, Lily Wohlgemuth 1-0-0, Sophie Wohlgemuth 10-1-2, Ava Stroud 1-0-0, Abby Wachal 19-3-0.

Set assists: B 10 (Kierra Miller 10); LL, 39 (Saathoff 36, Leimbach 3).

Fremont Bergan defeats Clarkson/Leigh

Fremont Bergan took its first step Thursday night toward returning to the state volleyball tournament championship match.

Bergan advanced to the Class C-2 semifinals with a first-round sweep of Clarkson/Leigh. The 32-4 Knights posted a 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 first-round victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Bergan, the D-1 state runner-up the past three seasons, moves on to play in a 3 p.m. semifinal Friday.

Paige Frickenstein had 19 kills for the Knights while Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 12. Setter Rebecca Baker dished out 34 assists.

Chloe Hanel had 14 kills for the Patriots, who finish the season 26-7.

Clarkson/Leigh (26-7).... 13 24 22

Fremont Bergan (32-4)... 25 25 25

CL (kills-aces-blocks): Izabel Hollatz 2-1-1, Cloe Hanel 14-0-0, Cadence Indra 0-2-0, Brynn Settje 1-1-1, Tanyn Larson 2-0-0, Gracelyn Eisenmann 3-1-0, Baylee Settje 5-0-0, Korbee Wendt 7-0-0.

FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 12-0-4, Paige Frickenstein 19-0-4, Rebecca Baker 2-3-1, Claire Mlnarik 1-0-0, Sydney Meyer 2-0-1, Carlee Hapke 5-0-0, Linden Nosal 1-0-0.

Set assists: CL 28 (Hollatz 25, Br. Settje 1, Eisenmann 1, Wendt 1); FB 37 (Baker 34, Bojanski 2, Mlnarik 1).