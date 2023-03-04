LINCOLN – Another bruising game between league rivals, another win at the wire.
After splitting its first two games of the season against Oakland-Craig, Pender took home its first state title in a decade with a 45-42 win in the all-East Husker Conference Class C-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“It's exactly what we expected. It did not take us by surprise at all,’’ Pender coach Jason Dolliver said. “We knew that that was going to be the case and this is our fifth time in the last two years we’ve played them. And we knew exactly what we were going to get from them.
“It was a matter of us just stepping up to the table and making sure that we bring our A game to when it comes to effort and, gosh, they did that like crazy today.”
His sophomore daughter, Maya, broke a 42-42 tie with a pair of free throws with 31.7 seconds left. After a missed 3 by the Knights, Dolliver was fouled on the rebound and made the first of two free throws, Adilen Rennerfeldt took the rebound downcourt and launched a 30-footer that hit high and right on the glass at the buzzer.
Watch the last-second efforts of the O-C Raiders in the C-2 championship game!
“It just felt like one of those games that was going to come down to one or two possessions,’’ Knights coach Scott Guzinski said. “They made some free throws at the end, and we missed a couple of shots and that was the difference in the game.”
No. 1 Pender (27-3) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and still led by three going to the fourth quarter. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (24-5), in its first state final, plunged ahead 40-37 with 3:42 left on two free throws by Chaney Nelson and a layup by sister Sadie Nelson off a Pender turnover.
Individual free throws by Dolliver and Lillie Timm cut it to one, then Olyvia Nelson’s 3-point play with 1:22 left regained the lead. Sydney Guzinski’s two free throws tied the game for the seventh and final time.
Maya Dolliver had a team-high 16 points. Kirsten Frey was 4 of 8 on 3s for 12 points. Chaney Nelson’s 18 took game honors.
“We played them three times this year,’’ coach Dolliver said. “They scored 43 points, 43 points and 42 points. We had a pretty consistent defensive effort against them.”
Oakland-Craig (24-5)... 10 6 14 12 — 42 Pender (27-3).............. 10 15 8 12 — 45
OC: Shea Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Chaney Nelson 7-17 2-2 18, Adilen Rennerfeldt 3-6 2-3 8, Sydney Guzinski 1-4 3-4 6, Sadie Nelson 4-14 0-1 8, Bailey Pelan 1-4 0-2 2, Morgan Ray 0-3 0-2 0, Laryn Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-12 42.
P: Avery Wegner 1-5 0-2 7, Kirsten Frey 4-9 0-0 12, Olyvia Nelson 1-1 1-1 3, Maya Dolliver 3-10 10-16 16, Lillie Timm 3-5 2-6 6, Hadley Walsh 0-1 0-0 0, Madalyn Dolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Isabelle Felber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 13-25 45.
3-point goals: OC 3-21 (Johnson 0-1, C. Nelson 2-5, Guzinski 1-3, S. Nelson 0-8, Pelan 0-1, Ray 0-2, Johnson 0-1), P 6-18 (Wegner 0-1, Frey 4-8, May Dolliver 0-4, Timm 1-1, Mad Dolliver 1-3, Felber 0-1). Total fouls: OC 18, P 14. Fouled out: Johnson. Turnovers: OC 13, P 19. Rebounds: OC 32 (Johnson 9), P 35 (Nelson 8). Field-goal percentage: OC .308, P .361. Free-throw percentage: OC .583, P .520.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, right, shoots over Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball away from Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson walks off the court as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, is consoled by Shea Johnson after they lost to Pender for the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt goes up for a shot between Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill, left, and Kiana Wiley, right, during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner passes over Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, and Briley Nienhueser, right chase a loose ball with North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel center, during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, Briley Nienhueser, center, watch as North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball in the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, falls while going for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Mia McMahon during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: North Bend's Kathryn Gaughen, Kaitlyn Emanuel and Madison Bishop celebrate during the closing seconds of their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Head Coach Aaron Sterup watches his team celebrate their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kamryn Kasner, right, fouls Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, right, greets, Britt Prince Omaha Skutt during a timeout of the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, left, and Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas, left, and Elkhorn North's Britt Prince fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson makes a shot in the second half against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North greets Mckenna Murphy, No 31, after she was fouled by Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender takes on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson shoots a basket against Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig Head Coach Scott Guzinski watches his team take on Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender Head Coach Jason Dolliver watches his team take on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock celebrates a three-point basket in front of Millard South's Miranda Kelly during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon dribbles the ball against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High Head Coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson watches her team take on Millard South during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt looks to pass the ball aginst Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
