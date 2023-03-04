LINCOLN – Another bruising game between league rivals, another win at the wire.

After splitting its first two games of the season against Oakland-Craig, Pender took home its first state title in a decade with a 45-42 win in the all-East Husker Conference Class C-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“It's exactly what we expected. It did not take us by surprise at all,’’ Pender coach Jason Dolliver said. “We knew that that was going to be the case and this is our fifth time in the last two years we’ve played them. And we knew exactly what we were going to get from them.

“It was a matter of us just stepping up to the table and making sure that we bring our A game to when it comes to effort and, gosh, they did that like crazy today.”

His sophomore daughter, Maya, broke a 42-42 tie with a pair of free throws with 31.7 seconds left. After a missed 3 by the Knights, Dolliver was fouled on the rebound and made the first of two free throws, Adilen Rennerfeldt took the rebound downcourt and launched a 30-footer that hit high and right on the glass at the buzzer.

“It just felt like one of those games that was going to come down to one or two possessions,’’ Knights coach Scott Guzinski said. “They made some free throws at the end, and we missed a couple of shots and that was the difference in the game.”

No. 1 Pender (27-3) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and still led by three going to the fourth quarter. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (24-5), in its first state final, plunged ahead 40-37 with 3:42 left on two free throws by Chaney Nelson and a layup by sister Sadie Nelson off a Pender turnover.

Individual free throws by Dolliver and Lillie Timm cut it to one, then Olyvia Nelson’s 3-point play with 1:22 left regained the lead. Sydney Guzinski’s two free throws tied the game for the seventh and final time.

Maya Dolliver had a team-high 16 points. Kirsten Frey was 4 of 8 on 3s for 12 points. Chaney Nelson’s 18 took game honors.

“We played them three times this year,’’ coach Dolliver said. “They scored 43 points, 43 points and 42 points. We had a pretty consistent defensive effort against them.”

Oakland-Craig (24-5)... 10 6 14 12 — 42

Pender (27-3).............. 10 15 8 12 — 45

OC: Shea Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Chaney Nelson 7-17 2-2 18, Adilen Rennerfeldt 3-6 2-3 8, Sydney Guzinski 1-4 3-4 6, Sadie Nelson 4-14 0-1 8, Bailey Pelan 1-4 0-2 2, Morgan Ray 0-3 0-2 0, Laryn Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-12 42.

P: Avery Wegner 1-5 0-2 7, Kirsten Frey 4-9 0-0 12, Olyvia Nelson 1-1 1-1 3, Maya Dolliver 3-10 10-16 16, Lillie Timm 3-5 2-6 6, Hadley Walsh 0-1 0-0 0, Madalyn Dolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Isabelle Felber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 13-25 45.

3-point goals: OC 3-21 (Johnson 0-1, C. Nelson 2-5, Guzinski 1-3, S. Nelson 0-8, Pelan 0-1, Ray 0-2, Johnson 0-1), P 6-18 (Wegner 0-1, Frey 4-8, May Dolliver 0-4, Timm 1-1, Mad Dolliver 1-3, Felber 0-1). Total fouls: OC 18, P 14. Fouled out: Johnson. Turnovers: OC 13, P 19. Rebounds: OC 32 (Johnson 9), P 35 (Nelson 8). Field-goal percentage: OC .308, P .361. Free-throw percentage: OC .583, P .520.

