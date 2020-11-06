Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic will face Norfolk Lutheran in state volleyball final

LINCOLN — It was more relief than joy for Norfolk Lutheran coach Kathy Gebhardt following her team's five-set semifinal victory Friday at the state volleyball tournament.
The Eagles outlasted Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15 in one of the closest matches of the tourney. Norfolk Lutheran advances to play in the C-2 final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Patriots will play in an 11 a.m. consolation match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
"Hats off to Clarkson Leigh," Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "They gave us everything they could."
That was apparent when the Patriots grabbed the opening set. After Norfolk Lutheran took the second set, the teams split the next two.
That set up the dramatic fifth set that was marred by an ankle injury to the Eagles' Aubrey Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot middle hitter. Even without her, Norfolk Lutheran was able to prevail.
The Eagles took an apparent 14-11 lead in the 15-point final set but Gebhardt's team was whistled late for a net infraction, making the score 13-12. Clarkson/Leigh got it tied but Norfolk Lutheran eventually ended the match on an ace by Halle Berner.
"When it was all on the line, our team kept battling," Gebhardt said. "I'm so proud of our girls."
The coach said she wasn't certain of Herbolsheimer's playing status for the final. The senior has 155 kills and a team-leading 73 blocks.
"We don't know anything more right now," Gebhardt said. "We'll just have to wait and see."
Becca Gebhardt, the coach's daughter, led the way with 24 kills. Lauren Buhrman added 12 and Mia Furst had 10.
Freshman Chloe Hanel had 17 kills to pace the Patriots.
Clarkson/Leigh (22-8)............25 13 25 14 15
Norfolk Lutheran (35-1).........23 25 22 25 17
CL (kills-aces-blocks): Makenna Held 1-0-0, Chloe Hanel 17-0-1, Kennedy Settje 9-0-0, Kayden Schumacher 13-1-1, Alissa Kasik 1-0-0, Bailey Lemburg 0-2-0, Cassidy Hoffman 15-0-0, Korbee Wendt 1-0-0.
NL: Chloe Spence 7-4-1, Amber Bockelman 1-1-0, Grace Bitney 1-0-1, Mia Furst 10-2-0, Lauren Buhrman 12-0-1, Becca Gebhardt 24-0-1, Aubrey Herbolsheimer 7-0-3.
Set assists: CL 52 (Held 48, Wendt 2, Hanel 1, Schumacher 1); NL 55 (Spence 34, Madeline Becker 18, Bockelman 2, Gebhardt 1).
Norfolk Catholic 3, Overton 1
The Knights advanced to the final with an 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Eagles.
Norfolk Catholic will seek its first state title in its 14th trip to state in the 2 p.m. match Saturday against Norfolk Lutheran NE.
Mary Fennessy and Channatee Robles each had 14 kills to lead the Knights. Setter Carly Marshall had 39 assists.
Haley Fleischman had 22 kills to pace Overton, which will play in a consolation match Saturday.
Overton (27-3)...................25 17 19 21
Norfolk Catholic (25-7)......18 25 25 25
O (kills-aces-blocks): Anna Brennan 3-0-0, Rachel Ecklund 18-0-1, Alex Altwine 2-0-0, Kenzie Scheele 3-3-0, JoLee Ryan 7-2-1, Haley Fleischman 22-1-2.
NC: Anna Neuhalfen 0-2-0, Carly Marshall 1-3-0, Mary Fennessy 14-3-1, Addison Corr 7-0-2, Allison Brungardt 2-0-0, Avery Yosten 7-1-0, Channatee Robles 14-1-1.
Set assists: O 52 (Brennan 27, Ryan 21, Altwine 3, Fleischman 1); NC 41 (Marshall 39, Neuhalfen 1, Taylor Kautz 1).
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports