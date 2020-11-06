Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic will face Norfolk Lutheran in state volleyball final

LINCOLN — It was more relief than joy for Norfolk Lutheran coach Kathy Gebhardt following her team's five-set semifinal victory Friday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Eagles outlasted Clarkson/Leigh 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15 in one of the closest matches of the tourney. Norfolk Lutheran advances to play in the C-2 final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Patriots will play in an 11 a.m. consolation match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.

"Hats off to Clarkson Leigh," Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "They gave us everything they could."

That was apparent when the Patriots grabbed the opening set. After Norfolk Lutheran took the second set, the teams split the next two.

That set up the dramatic fifth set that was marred by an ankle injury to the Eagles' Aubrey Herbolsheimer, a 6-foot middle hitter. Even without her, Norfolk Lutheran was able to prevail.

The Eagles took an apparent 14-11 lead in the 15-point final set but Gebhardt's team was whistled late for a net infraction, making the score 13-12. Clarkson/Leigh got it tied but Norfolk Lutheran eventually ended the match on an ace by Halle Berner.