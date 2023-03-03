LINCOLN — Pender defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54-41 on Friday in a Class C-2 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 26-3 Pendragons move on to play Oakland-Craig in the championship game Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Pender is seeking its second state title and first since 2013.

The 20-5 Bluejays will play Crofton in a 9 a.m. consolation game Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.

Oakland Craig 58, Crofton 39

The sharks feasted in the Class C-2 state tournament semifinals on Friday.

And they even shed some happy tears, too.

Fourth-seeded Oakland-Craig snapped a streak of three semifinal losses — all since 2019 — by forcing top-seeded Crofton into 25 turnovers to post a 58-39 victory at the Devaney Center.

“I can’t even explain it — I’ve lost so many times in the semis,” said emotional guard Sadie Nelson, who had a game-high 19 points. “My and my sister (Chaney), we’ve never made it (to the finals) before. This is just the best team to be on with my twin sister my senior year.”

Knights coach Scott Guzinski said his team kept its identity in the high-pressure game, and that paid off with the program’s first appearance in a championship game.

“We talk about being sharks,” he said. “That’s our deal, that’s our theme if you ask any of our kids. We just want to fly around and bite stuff, and we did. We were lucky enough to get that done today.”

It especially paid off during the end of the first quarter and well into the second. Trailing 12-7, Oakland-Craig (24-4) went on a 19-3 run to go up 23-15 just past the midway mark of the second period.

“I think that we just got rattled when they were hitting shots,” Crofton coach Maggie Moon said. “When you get rattled against that team, they just feed off of it. Just keeping calm and sticking to our game plan is important. When we got down, we started forcing some things.”

Oakland-Craig’s scoring dried up in the third quarter for the second consecutive day. After being outscored 6-2 by Ponca in that period on Thursday, the Knights only had that same total through the first six minutes of the second half against the Warriors (24-3).

But they also only allowed Crofton to put up two points over that span and ended up being outscored 7-6 in the quarter.

“We talked at halftime that we have to get off to a better start,” Guzinski said. “But, again, I think maybe we had scored three and they maybe had scored four. Our defense was kind of the same.”

Sadie Nelson said the Knights handled their offensive struggles during that stretch well.

“There’s a lot of emotions, a lot of fouls, a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “We know as a team in a game there’s going to be ups and downs. … We have to control ourselves and know that when they make a run, we’re going to make a run and just be controlled through all that.”

Crofton trailed 36-29 at the end of the third and was one run short of making things more interesting entering the fourth, which the Knights opened by scoring eight of the first 11 points.

“We were able to slow them down offensively but we struggled to make a shot or get any momentum back on our side,” Moon said. “In the end, you’ve got to credit Oakland-Craig for that.”

The Warriors were also hampered by a 10-for-22 performance from the free-throw line, including missing the front end of three 1-and-1s.

The game featured two teams similar to each other with strong guard play, not a lot of height and using pressure on defense to create offense.

“They’re scary because they have four or five kids who average between seven and 10 points a game,” Guzinski said. “You’re not sure which one of them is going to be on, so you can’t leave any of them open even though we wanted to double the post.

“They got us a couple times when we doubled the post, but for the most part we did what we’ve done all year and got it done on defense.”

Chaney Nelson added 14 points for the Knights, who will have their five seniors end their careers playing in Pinnacle Bank Arena during Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. championship game.

“Our team is so special, so amazing,” Sadie Nelson said. “Our chemistry is always there. It’s perfect. And defense — defense wins games, defense wins championships.”

Guzinski was glad to move on past the semifinal barrier.

“It’s kind of surreal really,” he said. “You get to state and you think anything that happens is a great reward for a great season. Before (Thursday’s win over Ponca), we were 0-3 at the Devaney, so I was just glad we won a game here.

“All credit to the kids though. They played today and yesterday like we played all year long. They don’t change. They like each other, they’re good teammates, and that’s how we play.”

Oakland-Craig faces Pender, a fellow East Husker Conference member. The teams split two meetings this year with the Pendragons winning 50-43 early in the season and the Knights prevailing 43-39 in the EHC tournament semifinals.

“It makes preparation a lot easier,” Guzinski said. “I don’t have to watch three hours of film tonight. Pender, being in our conference, we’ve already played them twice and know a lot about them.”

Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with 10 points while its set of twin sisters, Cassie and Sammie Allen, each had eight.

Even though the Warriors didn’t advance to their 14th championship game, Moon said the team still has something to play for in the consolation game against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

“We told the girls that we want to send the seniors out with a win, and one of our season goals is to not lose two games in a row,” she said. “We haven’t done that all year, and we’re going to try to continue that (on Saturday).”

