Class C-2: Oakland-Craig beats Sutton to win first state volleyball championship

LINCOLN — Oakland-Craig defied the odds Saturday to win its first state volleyball championship.

The Knights beat those odds by posting a 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 victory over Sutton in the Class C-2 final at the Devaney Center. Oakland-Craig started the season 2-3 but finished on a 15-game win streak.

Coach Becky Rennerfeldt's squad won that championship despite making its first state tourney appearance in almost 30 years. The Knights also have just two seniors while playing three freshmen regularly.

None of that seemed to bother Oakland-Craig, which defeated tourney regulars Hastings St. Cecilia and Superior before putting away the Fillies in the final.

"I'm almost speechless, and that doesn't happen very often," Rennerfeldt said. "We talked about being mentally tough and keeping our composure, and we did that today."

The Knights got a big effort from senior Bailey Helzer, who had 22 kills and 16 digs. The Arkansas State pledge made several key plays, especially in the final set.

"We've been working so hard," she said. "And this team really gets along."

Helzer said that slow start goes back to the new players on the roster.