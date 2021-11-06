Class C-2: Oakland-Craig beats Sutton to win first state volleyball championship

LINCOLN — Oakland-Craig defied the odds Saturday to win its first state volleyball championship.
The Knights beat those odds by posting a 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 victory over Sutton in the Class C-2 final at the Devaney Center. Oakland-Craig started the season 2-3 but finished on a 15-game win streak.
Coach Becky Rennerfeldt's squad won that championship despite making its first state tourney appearance in almost 30 years. The Knights also have just two seniors while playing three freshmen regularly.
None of that seemed to bother Oakland-Craig, which defeated tourney regulars Hastings St. Cecilia and Superior before putting away the Fillies in the final.
"I'm almost speechless, and that doesn't happen very often," Rennerfeldt said. "We talked about being mentally tough and keeping our composure, and we did that today."
The Knights got a big effort from senior Bailey Helzer, who had 22 kills and 16 digs. The Arkansas State pledge made several key plays, especially in the final set.
"We've been working so hard," she said. "And this team really gets along."
Helzer said that slow start goes back to the new players on the roster.
"We were starting three freshmen, so it was an adjustment period," she said. "And after losing those early matches we all decided that we needed to work harder."
Oakland-Craig set the tone in the opening set, pulling away late to score a four-point win. One of those freshmen, Gretchen Seagren, put down the winning point.
The Knights maintained that momentum in the second set by opening a 19-11 lead. Sutton got within 23-19, but a timeout refocused the Knights, who won 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Fillies held the upper hand late in the third set, but their 20-17 advantage evaporated when Oakland-Craig won the next three points. Sutton inched away again 22-20 and had a set point at 24-22, but the Knights responded by getting it tied at 25.
Oakland-Craig then finished off the match on a rare kill from freshman setter Adi Rennerfeldt — the coach's niece — and a back-row kill from Helzer.
"We knew that both teams were skilled," coach Rennerfeldt said. "But we handled the pressure and felt it was our time."
Reagan Vavricek had 10 kills for Sutton, which finishes the season 27-7.
Sutton (27-7) ... 21;20;25
Oakland-Craig (31-6) ... 25;25;27
S (kills-aces-blocks): Reagan Vavricek 11-0-1, Kennedy Perrien 0-2-0, Julia Geroge 3-0-1, Lily McCroden 7-0-2, Alivia Huxoll 8-0-7, Kate Griess 1-0-1, Gracie Nuss 1-0-2.
OC: Adi Rennerfeldt 1-0-1, Brandi Helzer 10-3-2, Bailey Helzer 22-1-4, Maycie Johnson 7-0-0, Gretchen Seagren 4-0-1, Shea Johnson 6-0-0.
Set assists: S 29 (Griess 26, Nuss 2, Reagan Robinson 1). OC 45 (Rennerfeldt 40, Laryn Johnson 4, Ba. Helzer 1).
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH