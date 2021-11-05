Class C-2: Oakland-Craig will play for title in first trip to state since 1992

Oakland-Craig 3, Superior 1

LINCOLN — As one of the relative state tournament newcomers, Oakland-Craig's mission is to work through those jitters.

The Knights had one of those moments in the fourth set Friday against Superior but did enough to finish off the match and earn a spot in the Class C-2 final.

Oakland-Craig defeated Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in a tourney semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Knights, making their first trip to state since 1992, will play at the Devaney Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. in quest of their first title.

Coach Becky Rennerfeldt's squad had no trouble in the first round Thursday, rolling to a three-set win over Hastings St. Cecilia. All was going well against the Wildcats in the semifinal up to the point when Oakland-Craig was on the verge of victory, holding a 24-17 advantage in the fourth set.

Superior, making its fifth straight trip to state, fought off six match points to close within 24-23. But a kill by freshman Brandi Helzer ended it.

"I could feel my heart beating through my chest," Rennerfeldt said. "We fought through the nerves there at the end and got it done."