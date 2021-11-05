Class C-2: Oakland-Craig will play for title in first trip to state since 1992

Oakland-Craig 3, Superior 1
LINCOLN — As one of the relative state tournament newcomers, Oakland-Craig's mission is to work through those jitters.
The Knights had one of those moments in the fourth set Friday against Superior but did enough to finish off the match and earn a spot in the Class C-2 final.
Oakland-Craig defeated Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in a tourney semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Knights, making their first trip to state since 1992, will play at the Devaney Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. in quest of their first title.
Coach Becky Rennerfeldt's squad had no trouble in the first round Thursday, rolling to a three-set win over Hastings St. Cecilia. All was going well against the Wildcats in the semifinal up to the point when Oakland-Craig was on the verge of victory, holding a 24-17 advantage in the fourth set.
Superior, making its fifth straight trip to state, fought off six match points to close within 24-23. But a kill by freshman Brandi Helzer ended it.
"I could feel my heart beating through my chest," Rennerfeldt said. "We fought through the nerves there at the end and got it done."
Oakland-Craig captured the first two sets before Superior stayed alive, holding on for the three-point win in the third. That led to the fourth set, when the Knights regrouped to take that commanding lead.
And the last point by Helzer that finally ended it.
"I can't believe it," Rennerfeldt said. "I thought this team was good enough to reach state but making the final is really special."
Superior first-year coach Randall Loch credited his team for battling to the end.
"We focused on that throughout the season," he said. "We were going to fight until the last point."
Senior Bailey Helzer had 26 kills to pace Oakland-Craig while her sister Brandi and Gretchen Seagren each had 10. Maycie Johnson added eight kills and Adi Rennerfeldt — niece of the head coach — had 54 assists.
Senior Shayla Meyer, an Ole Miss pledge, led the Wildcats with 18 kills.
"We knew that she was going to get her kills," coach Rennerfeldt said. "But we didn't let her dominate the match."
Oakland-Craig (30-6) — 25 25 22 25
Superior (24-9) — 13 19 25 23
OC (kills-aces-blocks): Adi Rennerfeldt 3-0-0, Brandi Helzer 10-1-1, Bailey Helzer 26-0-0, Maycie Johnson 8-0-1, Gretchen Seagren 10-0-0, Shea Johnson 7-0-4.
S: Teegan Duncan 6-1-3, Cailyn Barry 6-0-5, Ella Gardner 2-1-2, Shayla Meyer 18-0-2, Madison Heusinkvelt 4-1-2.
Set assists: OC 56 (Rennerfeldt 54, Br. Helzer 1, Johnna Peterson 1). S 32 (Gardner 29, Sadie Cornell 1, Meyer 1, Atlee Kobza 1).