Class C-2: Ord runs past Fremont Bergan to win state title
FOOTBALL

FREMONT, Neb. — Ord scored 21 in the second quarter Friday afternoon on the way to earning a 28-7 victory over Fremont Bergan in the championship game of the Class C-2 football playoffs.

It was the first state football championship for the 12-0 Chanticleers, who were runner-up in the 2018 Class C-1 title game.

Bergan finished its season 12-1. The Knights also finished as runner-up in 2010.

