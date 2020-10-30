Class C-2 playoffs: Kyle Napier scores 3 TDs in David City Aquinas' win over Norfolk Catholic

David City Aquinas 27 defeated Norfolk Catholic 27-10 to advance to the Class C-2 football playoffs. Kyle Napier’s two touchdown runs in the final 10 minutes secured a road win over the Monarchs. Aquinas led 13-10 before Napier capped an eight-minute drive with 9:25 left. He added another score with 1:10 left.
David City Aquinas....7 6 0 14—27
Norfolk Catholic........0 10 0 0—10
A: Kyle Napier 55 interception return (Brian Cech kick), 1:59.
NC: Alex Prim 37 field goal, 8:53.
A: Caleb Thege 26 run (PAT failed), 4:54.
NC: Brennen Kelley 4 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Prim kick), 0:27.
A: Napier 11 run (Cech kick), 9:25.
A: Napier 16 run (Cech kick), 1:10.
Ord 38, Wahoo Neumann 14
Top-ranked Ord opened a 28-7 halftime lead while handing the Cavaliers their third straight loss.
Wilber-Clatonia 46, GICC 33
The Wolverines turned back a second-half charge to advance. Wilber led 26-7 at halftime, but GICC pulled within 38-33 with 6:20 before a 54-run by Tyson Kreshel made it a two-score game again.
Others
Fremont Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14
Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6
Yutan 57, Centura 12
