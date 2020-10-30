 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-2 playoffs: Kyle Napier scores 3 TDs in David City Aquinas' win over Norfolk Catholic
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Class C-2 playoffs: Kyle Napier scores 3 TDs in David City Aquinas' win over Norfolk Catholic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David City Aquinas 27 defeated Norfolk Catholic 27-10 to advance to the Class C-2 football playoffs. Kyle Napier’s two touchdown runs in the final 10 minutes secured a road win over the Monarchs. Aquinas led 13-10 before Napier capped an eight-minute drive with 9:25 left. He added another score with 1:10 left.

David City Aquinas....7    6  0  14—27

Norfolk Catholic........0  10  0    0—10

A: Kyle Napier 55 interception return (Brian Cech kick), 1:59.

NC: Alex Prim 37 field goal, 8:53.

A: Caleb Thege 26 run (PAT failed), 4:54.

NC: Brennen Kelley 4 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Prim kick), 0:27.

A: Napier 11 run (Cech kick), 9:25.

A: Napier 16 run (Cech kick), 1:10.

Ord 38, Wahoo Neumann 14

Top-ranked Ord opened a 28-7 halftime lead while handing the Cavaliers their third straight loss.

Wilber-Clatonia 46, GICC 33

The Wolverines turned back a second-half charge to advance. Wilber led 26-7 at halftime, but GICC pulled within 38-33 with 6:20 before a 54-run by Tyson Kreshel made it a two-score game again.

Others

Fremont Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0

Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14

Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 6

Yutan 57, Centura 12

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert