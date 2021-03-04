Class C-2: Ponca tops BRLD to advance to girls state basketball championship

BRLD's Megan Beutler fails to block Ponca's Ashlyn Kingsbury's basket.
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Ponca defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD) 55-37 on Thursday night to advance to the Class C-2 championship of the girls state basketball tournament.
Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 23 points to pace the Indians, who moved to 21-4. They will play Crofton in the title game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 21-5 Wolverines will play in a consolation game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart and Mullen's Hanna Marshall jump for a rebound.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a layup over Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricken.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a layup against Mullen's Brooke McCully and Hanna Marshall.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Samantha Moore attempts a shot over Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Jalyssa Hastreiter attempts a 3-pointer against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a shot over Mullen's Kylie Licking.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner drives to the basket against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel drives to the basket against Mullen's Kylie Licking.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart attempts a shot against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch attempts a shot against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart is guarded by Mullen's Hanna Marshall and Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Shelby Welsh attempts a layup in traffic against Humphrey St. Francis.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Samantha Moore has the ball stripped by Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a shot against Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis players celebrate after their win against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Krystal Sudbeck drives to the basket against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Autumn Lawson attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Lauren Malone.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt drives to the basket against Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler looks to the court against Falls City Sacred Heart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff attempts a basket against Autumn Lawson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff drives to the basket against Wynot's Karley Heimes.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff and Danielle Bipps fight Wynot's Krystal Sudbeck.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Karley Heimes attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt attempts a shot against Wynot's Karley Heimes
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot over Falls City Sacred Heart's Jessica Wetenberger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Edyn Sudbeck attempts to guard the ball from Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt pulls down a rebound against Wynot.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Summer Bojanski drives to the basket against Pleasanton's Hailey Mollring and Chelsea Fisher.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Regan Weisdorfer steals the ball from Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mendlik.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mendlik pulls down a rebound against Pleasanton's Isabelle Paitz.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce looks to pass the ball against Fremont Bergan's Lauren Baker.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Minarik attempts a layup against Pleasanton's Natalie Siegal and Kaci Pierce.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Minarik drives to the basket against Pleasanton's Natalie Siegal.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton head coach Jordan Arensdorf looks to the court against Fremont Bergan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's head coach Nate Pribnow talks to players between quarters against Pleasanton.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder has the ball stripped by Fremont Bergan's Summer Bojanski.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Katelyn Linder attempts a shot against Fremont Bergan's Anna Prauner.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Minarik blocks the shot of Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Minarik looses control of a rebound against Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher blocks the shot of Fremont Bergan's Adisyn Minarik.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan's Lauren Baker attempts a layup against Pleasanton's Hailey Mollring.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont Bergan parents cheer after the team scores against Pleasanton.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Chelsea Fisher blocks the shot of Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Minarik.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt guards the ball from Wynot's Amber Lawson.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart head coach Luke Santo calls to players against Wynot.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff attempts to keep her feet inbounds against Wynot.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
