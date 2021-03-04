 Skip to main content
Class C-2: Ponca tops BRLD to advance to girls state basketball championship
BASKETBALL

Ashlyn Kingsbury

BRLD's Megan Beutler fails to block Ponca's Ashlyn Kingsbury's basket.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Ponca defeated Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (BRLD) 55-37 on Thursday night to advance to the Class C-2 championship of the girls state basketball tournament.

Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 23 points to pace the Indians, who moved to 21-4. They will play Crofton in the title game Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 21-5 Wolverines will play in a consolation game Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

Nebraska girls state basketball Thursday

