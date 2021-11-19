Class C-2 preview: Norfolk Catholic will try to slow down Fremont Bergan's run in title game

As the season progressed, the suspense in Class C-2 came down to which team would be there at the end to meet Fremont Bergan.

It’s Norfolk Catholic, which has the most state championships in any class.

“We just matured as a defense," said Jeff Bellar, who’s coached the last nine of Norfolk Catholic’s 10 title teams. “That really helped us in that we had a lot of close games this year. We’re not a dominant team in terms of the teams we played.”

Bellar’s hope is that the experience of coming out with the win in those close games is in play against Bergan in Tuesday’s 2:45 p.m. C-2 final at Memorial Stadium.

Top-ranked Bergan (12-0) takes a 35-point scoring margin into the final. Like No. 2 Catholic (11-1), it won rematches in the first two rounds of the playoffs before taking decisive wins in the semifinals.

Bergan beat Ord 20-0 a year after the Chanticleers had beat the Knights 28-7 in the 2020 final.

“We've just gotten more psychologically and physically tougher the past few weeks," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We were already those things before, but I think we're doing it at a championship level now.