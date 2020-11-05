 Skip to main content
Class C-2 volleyball: Norfolk Lutheran and Overton advance semifinals
VOLLEYBALL

LINCOLN — Norfolk Lutheran defeated Centennial 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 on Thursday night in an early match of the first round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament.

The win lifts the 34-1 Eagles into a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday.

The Broncos end the season 22-12.

Overton defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 in the other Class C-2 early match.

The 27-2 Eagles will play in a semifinal Friday at approximately 4 p.m.

​The Bluejays, seeking their fifth state title and first since 2004, finish 16-11.

