Class C-2 volleyball: Norfolk Lutheran overcomes two-set hole to win state title

LINCOLN — Norfolk Lutheran rallied for a 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 win over Norfolk Catholic on Saturday in the Class C-2 final of the state volleyball tournament.

The Eagles moved their record to 36-1 while securing their third state title and first since 2011. It also was their fourth win over Norfolk Catholic this season.

​The 25-8 Knights were seeking their first championship in their 14th state tourney appearance.

