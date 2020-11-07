 Skip to main content
Class C-2 volleyball: Norfolk Lutheran overcomes two-set hole to win state title
VOLLEYBALL

LINCOLN — Norfolk Lutheran rallied for a 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 win over Norfolk Catholic on Saturday in the Class C-2 final of the state volleyball tournament.

The Eagles moved their record to 36-1 while securing their third state title and first since 2011. It also was their fourth win over Norfolk Catholic this season.

​The 25-8 Knights were seeking their first championship in their 14th state tourney appearance.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

