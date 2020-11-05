Class C-2 volleyball: Norfolk Lutheran, Overton, Norfolk Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh advance semifinals

LINCOLN — Norfolk Lutheran Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt said she thought her team's opponent might have a few state tournament jitters Thursday night.
Instead, it was her own Eagles who had to work through some early issues. But it all turned out well in the end as Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Lutheran posted a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 first-round sweep at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"They hadn't been here in awhile (2007) and we were here last year," Gebhardt said. "We were the ones who looked a little nervous."
The match might have hinged on the result of that opening set, which was close until the end. The eighth-seeded Broncos had it tied at 21 but the Eagles pulled away late to claim a four-point win.
Norfolk Lutheran had a little more breathing room in the second set but the Broncos again hung tough, closing to 20-19 on a kill by Jaycee Stuhr. The Eagles closed with a 5-1 run and captured the set on an ace by Becca Gebhardt, the coach's daughter.
Those two tight losses seemed to take some steam out of the Broncos, who fell behind 8-0 in the third set. Norfolk Lutheran opened a double-digit advantage and closed out the match on a kill by Mia Furst.
"The third set we finally got comfortable," Kathy Gebhardt said. "The first two sets our defense lagged a little."
Becca Gebhardt led the way with 16 kills while Furst and Aubrey Herbolsheimer each had eight. Setters Chloe Spence and Madeline Becker combined for 38 assists.
Kathy Gebhardt said her team is determined to have a different outcome at state this year after losing in last year's semifinals.
"Our mantra has been to do it different," she said. "Hopefully we can keep it going this time around."
Stuhr had eight kills to pace Centennial, which finishes 22-12.
Centennial (22-12)...................22 20 10
Norfolk Lutheran NE (34-1)......25 25 25
C (kills-aces-blocks): Kate Hirschfeld 7-0-0, Gracelyn Booth 3-0-0, Jaycee Stuhr 8-0-0, Jaci Opfer 1-1-1, Karley Naber 2-3-0, Kiley Rathjen 4-0-0.
NL: Chloe Spence 5-3-0, Madeline Becker 0-1-0, Grace Bitney 3-0-0, Mia Furst 8-0-1, Lauren Buhrman 3-0-1, Becca Gebhardt 16-1-2, Aubrey Herbolsheimer 8-0-4.
Set assists: C 24 (Opfer 20, Lexus Prochaska 3, Krislyn Green 1); NL 38 (Spence 22, Becker 16).
Overton 3, West Point GACC 0
Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund each had 15 kills as the Eagles swept the Bluejays 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
Overton (27-2) is making its third appearance at state after reaching the tourney last year for the first time since 1990.
Sophia Hass had nine kills to pace the Bluejays, who finish the season 16-11.
West Point GACC (16-11)....18 19 19
Overton (27-2)....................25 25 25
GACC (kills-aces-blocks): Isabel Hass 0-2-0, Reese Throener 2-0-1, Sophia Hass 9-0-0, Megan Plagge 1-0-0, Evelyn Wooldrik 6-0-0, Taylor Timmerman 3-1-1, Greta Wooldrik 4-0-0.
O: Anna Brennan 0-2-0, Rachel Ecklund 15-0-2, Alexandria Altwine 2-0-0, Kenzie Scheele 9-0-0, JoLee Ryan 5-0-0, Haley Fleischman 15-1-0.
Set assists: GACC 20 (Plagge 20); O 39 (Brennan 20, Ryan 18, Ecklund 1).
Norfolk Catholic 3, Superior 0
Channatee Robles had 14 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 win over the Wildcats.
Addison Corr and Mary Fennessy each had nine kills for 24-7 Norfolk Catholic, which advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2006.
Shayla Meyer had a match-high 18 kills to lead 19-7 Superior.
Superior (19-7)...................22 18 13
Norfolk Catholic (24-7).......25 25 25
S (kills-aces-blocks): Cailyn Barry 2-0-1, Sierra Blackburn 5-0-1, Ella Gardner 1-3-0, Shayla Meyer 18-1-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 2-0-0, Sadie Rempel 0-2-0.
NC: Carly Marshall 0-2-0, Mary Fennessy 9-2-0, Addison Corr 9-1-1, Allison Brungardt 2-0-0, Avery Yosten 6-1-0, Channatee Robles 14-3-1.
Set assists: S 26 (Blackburn 12, Gardner 12, Meyer 1, Atlee Kobza 1); NC 37 (Marshall 37).
Clarkson/Leigh 3, Howells-Dodge 0
Freshman Chloe Hanel had 11 kills to lead the Patriots to a 25-17, 30-28, 25-17 win over the Jaguars.
Cassidy Hoffman added nine kills while Kennedy Settje and Kayden Schumacher each had eight.
Clarkson/Leigh (22-7) will play top-ranked Norfolk Lutheran Northeast in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.
Grace Baumert had 14 kills to lead Howells-Dodge, which finishes the season 25-5.
Howells-Dodge (25-5).......17 28 17
Clarkson/Leigh (22-7).......25 30 25
HD (kills-aces-blocks): Grace Baumert 14-1-0, Brooklyn Macholan 3-0-0, Riley Pokorny 3-0-0, Janessa Schmidt 3-0-0, Carly Bayer 3-0-0, Ellie Baumert 3-1-0.
CL: Makenna Held 0-1-0, Chloe Hanel 11-2-3, Kennedy Settje 8-1-0, Kayden Schumacher 8-0-0, Alissa Kasik 1-6-0, Bailey Lemburg 0-1-0, Cassidy Hoffman 9-0-0, Korbee Wendt 1-0-0.
Set assists: HD 21 (E. Baumert 19, Lexie Brester 2); CL 32 (Held 28, Schumacher 3, Hoffman 1).
Wednesday's first-round matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament
