Class C-2 volleyball: Norfolk Lutheran, Overton, Norfolk Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh advance semifinals

LINCOLN — Norfolk Lutheran Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt said she thought her team's opponent might have a few state tournament jitters Thursday night.

Instead, it was her own Eagles who had to work through some early issues. But it all turned out well in the end as Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Lutheran posted a 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 first-round sweep at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"They hadn't been here in awhile (2007) and we were here last year," Gebhardt said. "We were the ones who looked a little nervous."

The match might have hinged on the result of that opening set, which was close until the end. The eighth-seeded Broncos had it tied at 21 but the Eagles pulled away late to claim a four-point win.

Norfolk Lutheran had a little more breathing room in the second set but the Broncos again hung tough, closing to 20-19 on a kill by Jaycee Stuhr. The Eagles closed with a 5-1 run and captured the set on an ace by Becca Gebhardt, the coach's daughter.

Those two tight losses seemed to take some steam out of the Broncos, who fell behind 8-0 in the third set. Norfolk Lutheran opened a double-digit advantage and closed out the match on a kill by Mia Furst.