Class C-2: Wisner-Pilger downs Norfolk Catholic to advance to semifinals

Wisner-Pilger lost the first set to Norfolk Catholic but battled back to post a 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory in a first-round match at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Lindsey Kneifl led the way with 20 kills while Lily Otten added 15. Emily Buhrman chipped in 10 kills and Joslyn Jacobs had eight while setters Adison Meyer and Cameryn Bellar combined for 52 assists.

The victory boosts second-ranked Wisner-Pilger into a 3 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Lady Gators are seeking their second state title and first since 1994.

Allison Brungardt had 15 kills to pace the Knights, who finish 22-11.

Wisner-Pilger (28-6)..........24 25 25 25

Norfolk Catholic (22-11)....26 22 15 22

WP (kills-aces-blocks): Cameryn Bellar 1-0-0, Adison Meyer 2-1-1, Lindsey Kneifl 20-2-2, Emily Buhrman 11-2-0, Joslyn Jacobs 8-0-0, Lily Otten 15-3-1, Kennedie Ott 3-0-1, Maggie Schweers 2-0-0.

NC: Addison Corr 5-0-0, Allison Brungardt 15-2-0, Avery Yosten 11-3-3, Letizia Fumigalli 0-1-0, Tiffany Peitz 3-0-6, Morgan Miller 2-0-2.