Class C-2: Wisner-Pilger, Oakland-Craig, Superior and Sutton to advance to semifinals

Wisner-Pilger lost the first set to Norfolk Catholic but battled back to post a 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory in a first-round match at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
Lindsey Kneifl led the way with 20 kills while Lily Otten added 15. Emily Buhrman chipped in 10 kills and Joslyn Jacobs had eight while setters Adison Meyer and Cameryn Bellar combined for 52 assists.
The victory boosts second-ranked Wisner-Pilger into a 3 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Lady Gators are seeking their second state title and first since 1994.
Allison Brungardt had 15 kills to pace the Knights, who finish 22-11.
Wisner-Pilger (28-6)..........24 25 25 25
Norfolk Catholic (22-11)....26 22 15 22
WP (kills-aces-blocks): Cameryn Bellar 1-0-0, Adison Meyer 2-1-1, Lindsey Kneifl 20-2-2, Emily Buhrman 11-2-0, Joslyn Jacobs 8-0-0, Lily Otten 15-3-1, Kennedie Ott 3-0-1, Maggie Schweers 2-0-0.
NC: Addison Corr 5-0-0, Allison Brungardt 15-2-0, Avery Yosten 11-3-3, Letizia Fumigalli 0-1-0, Tiffany Peitz 3-0-6, Morgan Miller 2-0-2.
Set assists: WP 55 (Meyer 28, Bellar 24, Ott 2, Otten 1). NC 27 (Saylor Fischer 27).
Sutton 3, Clarkson/Leigh 2
The Filles trailed 2-1 in the match but rallied to win the last two sets and defeat the Patriots 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6.
The win boosts 26-6 Sutton into a 3 p.m. semifinal Friday against Wisner-Pilger. The Fillies, making their sixth appearance at state, last reached the semifinals in 2009 when they finished third.
Alivia Huxoll had 20 kills to lead Sutton. Julia George added 11 kills, Regan Vavricek had 10 and setter Kate Griess chipped in 44 assists.
The Patriots got a big match from sophomore Chloe Hanel, who had 23 kills. Senior Kennedy Settje added 13.
The loss ended the season for Clarkson/Leigh, which finished 23-8.
Clarkson/Leigh (23-8)...21 25 25 19 6
Sutton (26-6)................25 17 17 25 15
CL (kills-aces-blocks): Makenna Held 0-2-0, Chloe Hanel 23-1-1, Kennedy Settje 13-1-0, Brynn Settje 1-1-0, Tanyn Larson 7-0-2, Gracelyn Eisenmann 5-0-0, Korbee Wendt 4-0-0.
S: Regan Vavricek 10-0-0, Kennedy Perrien 0-2-0, Julia George 11-3-1, Lily McCroden 7-2-2, Alivia Huxoll 20-0-5, Kate Griess 2-2-4.
Set assists: CL (NA). S 44 (Griess 44).
Superior 3, Amherst 2
The Wildcats survived the first round with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7 win over the Broncos.
Superior advances to play top-ranked Oakland-Craig in a 1 p.m. semifinal Friday.
Hannah Herrick had 15 kills to pace Amherst. Tenley Hadwiger added 11 kills and Saryn Prickett had 10.
The Wildcats, making their fifth straight trip to state, won the C-2 title in 2017.
The Broncos finish the season 24-7.
Oakland-Craig 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Oakland-Craig did not play like a team that hadn’t been to the state tournament since 1992.
The top-seeded Knights did about everything well in earning a sweep over Hastings St. Cecilia, a program that has been to 25 state tournaments with seven state championships and three runner-up finishes.
Oakland-Craig had a balance attack that came up with 41 kills in taking a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 victory over the Hawkettes Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I was really nervous about how we would play because we haven’t been here since 1992,” Knight coach Becky Rennerfeldt, Adilen’s aunt, said. “That was just great volleyball for us and we have a great offense with a lot of hitters.”
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-12).....16 17 9
Oakland-Craig (29-6)..............25 25 25
HSC (kills-aces-blocks): Erin Sheehy 0-1-0, Ryann Sbatka 5-1-1, Jill Parr 0-0-0, Lindsey Parr 3-0-0, Chloe Valentine 0-0-0, Etta Schreiner 0-0-1, Addi Kirkegaard 7-0-4.
OC: Laryn Johnson 0-0-0, Adilen Rennerfeldt 1-0-0, Brandi Helzer 8-2-0, Johnna Peterson 1-1-0, Bailey Helzer 14-0-1, Maycie Johnson 5-0-0, Gretchen Seagren 7-0-2, Shea Johnson 5-0-0.
Set assists: HSC: Parr 12. OC: Rennerfeldt 32
— Marc Zavala, Grand Island Independent