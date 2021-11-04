Class C-2: Wisner-Pilger, Oakland-Craig, Superior and Sutton to advance to semifinals

The Wildcats survived the first round with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7 win over the Broncos.

Superior advances to play top-ranked Oakland-Craig in a 1 p.m. semifinal Friday.

Hannah Herrick had 15 kills to pace Amherst. Tenley Hadwiger added 11 kills and Saryn Prickett had 10.

The Wildcats, making their fifth straight trip to state, won the C-2 title in 2017.

The Broncos finish the season 24-7.

Oakland-Craig 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Oakland-Craig did not play like a team that hadn’t been to the state tournament since 1992.

The top-seeded Knights did about everything well in earning a sweep over Hastings St. Cecilia, a program that has been to 25 state tournaments with seven state championships and three runner-up finishes.

Oakland-Craig had a balance attack that came up with 41 kills in taking a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 victory over the Hawkettes Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.