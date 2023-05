Alex Draper had seven RBIs Tuesday as Platteview defeated Omaha Concordia 12-1 in an elimination game of the Class C state baseball tournament.

The senior had three hits, including a triple and a home run.

Austin Krenzer picked up the pitching win for Platteview, which led 7-0 after three innings.

The 15-11 Trojans advance to play Malcolm at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Millard North.

The season comes to an end for the Mustangs, who finish 11-15.

Platteview (15-11) ... 133;014--12;14;0

Om. Concordia (11-15) ... 000;001--1;4;2

W: Krenzer. L: DeBauche. 3B: P, Draper. HR: P, Draper.

