Here's a look at the Class C results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Malcolm vs. Platteview

Malcolm defeated Platteview 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the state baseball tournament final.

The 24-3 Clippers will play for the first Class C title Friday at 1 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Mason Wisnieski, Derek Erickson and Garrett England each had two RBIs for Malcolm.

Gage Ryba drove in a pair for the Trojans, who closed within a run in the final inning but fell short.

Erickson went six innings to get the win while Wisnieski got the save.

The Trojans, making their first state tourney appearance, finish 15-12.

Malcolm (24-3)...........212 020 0—7 10 0

Platteview (15-12).....200 300 1—6 6 0

W: Erickson. L: Loffer. S: Wisnieski. 2B: M, Wisnieski, Meyer, H. Frank; P, Ryba, Draper.

