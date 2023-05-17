Here's a look at the Class C results from Wednesday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Game 1: Wayne 4, Omaha Roncalli 2

Brooks Kneifl belted a grand slam to lead Wayne to a 4-2 win over Omaha Roncalli at the Class C state baseball tournament.

The victory kept the Blue Devils alive in the double-elimination event and handed the Crimson Pride their first tourney loss.

The teams played later Wednesday night to decide which squad would advance to Friday's Class C championship game against Malcolm.

Kneifl's blast came in the third inning in the game played at Omaha Westside. Roncalli scored single runs in the second and the fifth.

Kneifl also got the win, allowing three hits and striking out 11.

Wayne (17-8)................004 000 0—4 5 2

Om. Roncalli (12-11).....010 010 0—2 3 0

W: Kneifl. L: Yetter. 2B: W, Redden; OR, Urban, Yetter. HR: Kneifl.

Game 2: Omaha Roncalli 5, Wayne 4

Omaha Roncalli rallied for three runs in the seventh to defeat Wayne 5-4 on Wednesday night and advance to the Class C championship of the state baseball tournament.

The Crimson Pride will play Malcolm at 1 p.m. Friday at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

The Blue Devils had forced an extra game after defeating Roncalli 4-2 earlier, giving the Crimson Pride their first tourney loss.

Roncalli led 2-0 after the top of the first but Wayne rallied in the bottom of the inning to grab a 3-2 lead. The Blue Devils tacked on a run in the sixth before Roncalli mounted its comeback after two were out.

Wyatt Yetter kept the game alive with a triple and Grant Ryan, down in the count 0-2, followed with an RBI single. After a walk to Clay Shafer, Cam Rohlfsen tied the game with a run-scoring single to left.

Caden Shafer was hit by a pitch before Ben Rheinheimer drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the go-ahead run.

Roncalli worked around a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh and ended the game when Jacob Camp got a strikeout.

Wyatt Heikes drove in a pair for Wayne, which finishes 17-9.

Omaha Roncalli (13-11).....200 000 3—5 6 1

Wayne (17-9).....................300 001 0—4 7 0

W: Truscott. L: Heikes. 2B: OR, Jiminez Escobar; W, Anderson. 3B: OR, Yetter.

Malcolm vs. Platteview

Malcolm defeated Platteview 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the state baseball tournament final.

The 24-3 Clippers will play for the first Class C title Friday at 1 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Mason Wisnieski, Derek Erickson and Garrett England each had two RBIs for Malcolm.

Gage Ryba drove in a pair for the Trojans, who closed within a run in the final inning but fell short.

Erickson went six innings to get the win while Wisnieski got the save.

The Trojans, making their first state tourney appearance, finish 15-12.

Malcolm (24-3)...........212 020 0—7 10 0

Platteview (15-12).....200 300 1—6 6 0

W: Erickson. L: Loffer. S: Wisnieski. 2B: M, Wisnieski, Meyer, H. Frank; P, Ryba, Draper.

