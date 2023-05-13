Malcolm defeated Omaha Concordia 9-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class C state baseball tournament at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Carson Frank and Mason Wisnieski each had three RBIs for the top-ranked Clippers, who moved to 22-3.
Derek Erickson pitched 4 2/3 innings and got the win for Malcolm, which will play in a winner's bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. at Fricke Field.
Nate Brown had two hits and the only RBI for the 10-14 Mustangs, who will play in an elimination game Monday at 10 a.m.
Om. Concordia (10-14) ... 100;000;0--1;6;2 Malcolm (22-3) ... 103;410;x--9;11;1
W: Erickson. L: Johannes. 2B: M, Wisnieski, Schmidt, H. Frank.
Platteview 7, Douglas County West 1
Platteview starter Ethan Loffer was especially fired up. It showed in first inning, as Douglas County West took a 1-0.
Same for Falcon starter Will Reeves, who also allowed a run in the bottom of the first to tie Saturday's Class C first-round game at Anderson Field.
But it was Loffer and Platteview who would settle in as the lineup found its grove en route to a 7-1 win, the first in state tournament history for the program.
“I liked our energy. The energy was off the charts today,” Trojan coach Bryan Dutcher said. “We talked to them before the game several times about just trying to settle down (in the) first couple innings. I thought we were pretty amped up as you would expect them to be the very first time. So once we settled in a little bit, I thought we did a lot of good things.”
In the top of the fourth, Loffer got out of a jam and the offense — or at least, their baserunners — capitalized.
Keegan Stobbe led off with a single and advanced to second on an error on a pick-off attempt. Alex Jones drove him in with an RBI single and moved up to third on a double by Nathan Thomas. Two passed balls in three pitches brought in both, giving fourth-ranked Platteview (15-8) a 4-1 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
The Trojans added two more on a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by Thomas in the fifth inning, then Stobbe delivered an RBI groundout in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Playing in the inaugural Class C tournament, Dutcher said the extra eight spots are “really awesome” for teams that had been on the outside looking in, like Platteview.
“With the bigger Class B that was last year, it was pretty difficult to get into that final eight," the coach said. "(The) top of Class B is loaded with good teams. So I think it's just awesome to see some of the other teams represented and to show that there's good baseball going all the way through the state.”
Platteview advanced to play No. 1 Malcolm at 4 p.m. Monday while eighth-ranked DC West faces Omaha Concordia in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.
Douglas County West (15-8) ... 100 000 0—1 4 2 Platteview (14-10) ................. 100 321 x—7 6 1 Peter Burtnett contributed to this report. Get the full story later on omaha.com
The Storm defeated Papio South Friday in a shutout thanks to its two pitchers throwing a no-no!
Check out the updated Class A bracket after Friday's first round action!
Nebraska high school state baseball Class B bracket
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 1
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) avoids Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) while in a pickle in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout and fans celebrate a grand slam by Nick Venteicher (2) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) rounds the bases for a grand slam in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) bats in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) shows off after coming in safe at second past Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) throws the ball to first to get a Millard West' player out in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer (7) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tanner Wilbeck (21) smiles in the dugout during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) runs to third in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) puts on his catcher's equipment in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) throws the ball to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks with the umpires in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Broxton Barrientos (6) throws the ball infield in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team on the mound in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Cohen Nelson (3) watches his team from the dugout in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) gets caught in a pickle between Grand Island's Kevin Ramos Corral (7) and Riley Plummer (4) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Evan Gydesen (22) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Carson Leiting (9) slides safe into first after being caught trying to steal second past Millard West's Peyton Moore (12) in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Millard West won the game 10-0 in five innings.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) celebrates an out in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) goes for a bunt in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna dugout celebrates a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Skylar Graham (13) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) slides safely into first next to Gretna's Griffin Goldman (26) after being caught trying to steal second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Wheelock (1) makes a catch in left field in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Mitchell Collins (3) and Grant Sommers (17) celebrate runs in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brendan Albers (24) stands in the dugout in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Lisec (16) grabs his helmet after sliding into third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (14) runs to third in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Samuel Bespoyasny (11) pitches in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) slides into second in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep assistant coach Joe Ryberg in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans celebrate a play in the Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball first round game in Papillion on Friday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
