Malcolm defeated Omaha Concordia 9-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class C state baseball tournament at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Carson Frank and Mason Wisnieski each had three RBIs for the top-ranked Clippers, who moved to 22-3.

Derek Erickson pitched 4 2/3 innings and got the win for Malcolm, which will play in a winner's bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. at Fricke Field.

Nate Brown had two hits and the only RBI for the 10-14 Mustangs, who will play in an elimination game Monday at 10 a.m.

Om. Concordia (10-14) ... 100;000;0--1;6;2

Malcolm (22-3) ... 103;410;x--9;11;1

W: Erickson. L: Johannes. 2B: M, Wisnieski, Schmidt, H. Frank.

Platteview 7, Douglas County West 1

Platteview starter Ethan Loffer was especially fired up. It showed in first inning, as Douglas County West took a 1-0.

Same for Falcon starter Will Reeves, who also allowed a run in the bottom of the first to tie Saturday's Class C first-round game at Anderson Field.

But it was Loffer and Platteview who would settle in as the lineup found its grove en route to a 7-1 win, the first in state tournament history for the program.

“I liked our energy. The energy was off the charts today,” Trojan coach Bryan Dutcher said. “We talked to them before the game several times about just trying to settle down (in the) first couple innings. I thought we were pretty amped up as you would expect them to be the very first time. So once we settled in a little bit, I thought we did a lot of good things.”

In the top of the fourth, Loffer got out of a jam and the offense — or at least, their baserunners — capitalized.

Keegan Stobbe led off with a single and advanced to second on an error on a pick-off attempt. Alex Jones drove him in with an RBI single and moved up to third on a double by Nathan Thomas. Two passed balls in three pitches brought in both, giving fourth-ranked Platteview (15-8) a 4-1 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Trojans added two more on a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by Thomas in the fifth inning, then Stobbe delivered an RBI groundout in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Playing in the inaugural Class C tournament, Dutcher said the extra eight spots are “really awesome” for teams that had been on the outside looking in, like Platteview.

“With the bigger Class B that was last year, it was pretty difficult to get into that final eight," the coach said. "(The) top of Class B is loaded with good teams. So I think it's just awesome to see some of the other teams represented and to show that there's good baseball going all the way through the state.”

Platteview advanced to play No. 1 Malcolm at 4 p.m. Monday while eighth-ranked DC West faces Omaha Concordia in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.

Douglas County West (15-8) ... 100 000 0—1 4 2

Platteview (14-10) ................. 100 321 x—7 6 1

W: Loffer. L: Reeves.

Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.

