Malcolm defeated Omaha Concordia 9-1 on Saturday in a first-round game of the Class C state baseball tournament at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Carson Frank and Mason Wisnieski each had three RBIs for the top-ranked Clippers, who moved to 22-3.

Derek Erickson pitched 4 2/3 innings and got the win for Malcolm, which will play in a winner's bracket game Monday at 4 p.m. at Fricke Field.

Nate Brown had two hits and the only RBI for the 10-14 Mustangs, who will play in an elimination game Monday at 10 a.m.

Om. Concordia (10-14) ... 100;000;0--1;6;2

Malcolm (22-3) ... 103;410;x--9;11;1

W: Erickson. L: Johannes. 2B: M, Wisnieski, Schmidt, H. Frank.

Platteview 7, Douglas County West 1

Platteview starter Ethan Loffer was especially fired up. It showed in first inning, as Douglas County West took a 1-0.

Same for Falcon starter Will Reeves, who also allowed a run in the bottom of the first to tie Saturday's Class C first-round game at Anderson Field.

But it was Loffer and Platteview who would settle in as the lineup found its grove en route to a 7-1 win, the first in state tournament history for the program.

“I liked our energy. The energy was off the charts today,” Trojan coach Bryan Dutcher said. “We talked to them before the game several times about just trying to settle down (in the) first couple innings. I thought we were pretty amped up as you would expect them to be the very first time. So once we settled in a little bit, I thought we did a lot of good things.”

In the top of the fourth, Loffer got out of a jam and the offense — or at least, their baserunners — capitalized.

Keegan Stobbe led off with a single and advanced to second on an error on a pick-off attempt. Alex Jones drove him in with an RBI single and moved up to third on a double by Nathan Thomas. Two passed balls in three pitches brought in both, giving fourth-ranked Platteview (15-8) a 4-1 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The Trojans added two more on a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by Thomas in the fifth inning, then Stobbe delivered an RBI groundout in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Playing in the inaugural Class C tournament, Dutcher said the extra eight spots are “really awesome” for teams that had been on the outside looking in, like Platteview.

“With the bigger Class B that was last year, it was pretty difficult to get into that final eight," the coach said. "(The) top of Class B is loaded with good teams. So I think it's just awesome to see some of the other teams represented and to show that there's good baseball going all the way through the state.”

Platteview advanced to play No. 1 Malcolm at 4 p.m. Monday while eighth-ranked DC West faces Omaha Concordia in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Monday.

Douglas County West (15-8) ... 100 000 0—1 4 2

Platteview (14-10) ................. 100 321 x—7 6 1

W: Loffer. L: Reeves.

Omaha Roncalli 7, Plattsmouth 2

Two big innings and a complete game shut-out by Jackson Urban led Class C No. 7 Omaha Roncalli Catholic in a 7-0 upset win over No. 2 Plattsmouth in the Class C State tournament first round on Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.

“Couldn’t do it without the defense, they made plays,” the senior Crimson Pride starter said. “Defense kept me going the whole game, got my back.”

With runners on first and second, Crimson Pride second baseman Abel Jimenez Escobar delivered a single down the right field line, but an error – the first of six for the Blue Devils – wound up scoring both runs and moved the freshman up to third. Jimenez Escobar finished 2-2 with a walk and one RBI at the plate.

After a walk by the next batter to put runners on the corners, a throw down to second went past everyone into center to score Jimenez Escobar, and leadoff hitter Wyatt Yetter drove a ground-rule double over the left field fence to push the Roncalli lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

A diving stop by Jimenez Escobar on a grounder with runners on first and second kept the ball in the infield, and Blue Devils junior Gabe Villamonte ran through third and was tagged out well before home to get Urban out of an early jam.

“Abel’s a freshman, but he's been starting for us from day one in the infield and he's just done an amazing job all year,” Roncalli assistant coach Josh Hoover said. “He's gotten better all season long, and (it) just shows. We don't really consider him a freshman anymore and we got Caden Shaffer over at third base. He's a freshman too, but those guys have played a lot of baseball for us this year. And they're really stepping up at the right time.”

After the second inning jam, Urban settled in and was able to keep the Blue Devils in check.

“Jackson has been a bulldog for us all year. I think him getting ahead earlier in counts with his fastball, that really helped him being able to use his off speed to close out some at bats,” Hoover said. “This is kind of what we expected out of him and he gave us exactly what we needed.”

The Crimson Pride tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Jacob Camp, and then on a dropped pop fly in shallow right-center with the bases loaded to score a pair.

“Our batters just did a great job of grinding today,” Hoover said. “(Wichita State commit Drew) Iverson over there for Plattsmouth, I mean he's a really good pitcher, he's one of the best in the state, so our guys really had to grind today and work for at-bats, work for all the hits that we got. So that was kind of the big deal, just grinding out at bats, putting the ball in play with two strikes, just trying to put pressure on the other team because against a pitcher like that, you never know how many chances you're gonna get to score runs.”

Roncalli Catholic advances to face the winner of Central City/Fullerton/Centura–Wayne on Monday at 7 p.m. at Fricke Field, while Plattsmouth plays at the same location against the losing team at 1 p.m.

Roncalli Catholic (11-10) 040 003 0 – 7 8 0

Plattsmouth (19-5) ……. 000 000 0 – 0 4 6

Peter Burtnett contributed to this report.

