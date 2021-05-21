Class C: Carson Noecker has record-breaking 3,200 run; team race remains tight

A dominant day for distance runners gave the fans at Burke Stadium plenty to cheer for Friday on the opening day of the Class C meet.
Hartington Cedar Catholic sophomore Carson Noecker took down a 39-year-old Class C state and meet record by winning the 3,200 in 9:24.56. Payton Davis of David City Aquinas was second in 9:56.75.
Noecker bettered the mark of Elgin Pope John's Dale Mackel, who ran a 9:24.88 in 1982.
Though Noecker said it didn’t change his race strategy, a steady wind between 15 and 20 mph was blowing from the south throughout the morning and early afternoon session.
“I guess I didn’t notice it all that much,” Noecker said. “Maybe a little bit on this end (the homestretch), and it may have pushed me on the (backstretch) a little bit.”
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens dominated in the girls 3,200, winning by more than 31 seconds in 11:16.04. She lapped half the field (12 runners).
Arens was the Class D cross country winner, another championship where she posted a big victory margin. She toured the 5,000 meters at the Kearney Country Club last October in 19:06.6, winning by nearly 43 seconds.
Noecker also had a big victory margin at the cross country meet. He took the lead early and was the only one to pace under five minutes en route to his 15:22.1. Noecker was the only underclassman in the top 10 and won by 31.8 seconds.
Winning on that big stage prepared Noecker for an even bigger crowd Friday, an estimated 5,000 spread between the east and west stands.
“It was state, so I knew it was going to be a lot closer with all these people being here,” Noecker said. “I just wanted to go out and run my race, and just give everything I had.”
There wasn’t a specific time Noecker hoped to hit. He just wanted to run a personal best.
Noecker also didn’t let himself think the race was in hand until there were roughly 100 meters remaining.
“The 2-mile is such a long race that after you go around so many times, it mentally and physically starts to wear down on you,” Noecker said. “It’s really any man’s race because just preparing for that race and going that long is really hard.
“I just really wanted to live in the moment and have no fear.”
Those 10 points from Noecker helped Cedar Catholic take a 17-16 lead over Ainsworth after five events. The remaining 12 events will begin at 9 a.m. with action in six field events.
St. Cecilia leads Battle Creek 22-20 in the girls team race, which also has five events completed. St. Cecilia’s Jenna Esch, Jill Parr, Erin Sheehy and Alayna Vargas teamed to win the 3,200 relay in 9:45.06, over 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Wahoo Neumann.
Battle Creek got half of its points from triple jump champion Renee Brummels, who won by more than 30 inches with a mark of 39-9¾, and the other half from pole vault winner Mya Zohner.
Like the runners, Zohner had to battle a cross wind but cleared 11-0 to win gold.