Class C: Carson Noecker has record-breaking 3,200 run; team race remains tight

Winning on that big stage prepared Noecker for an even bigger crowd Friday, an estimated 5,000 spread between the east and west stands.

“It was state, so I knew it was going to be a lot closer with all these people being here,” Noecker said. “I just wanted to go out and run my race, and just give everything I had.”

There wasn’t a specific time Noecker hoped to hit. He just wanted to run a personal best.

Noecker also didn’t let himself think the race was in hand until there were roughly 100 meters remaining.

“The 2-mile is such a long race that after you go around so many times, it mentally and physically starts to wear down on you,” Noecker said. “It’s really any man’s race because just preparing for that race and going that long is really hard.

“I just really wanted to live in the moment and have no fear.”

Those 10 points from Noecker helped Cedar Catholic take a 17-16 lead over Ainsworth after five events. The remaining 12 events will begin at 9 a.m. with action in six field events.