Class C: Central City wins head-to-head matchups, claiming state title

Kunz's victory at 113 came minutes after junior Drew Garfield got the finals off to a good start with a 4-2 win at 106 pounds over Oakland-Craig senior Trenton Arlt.

Then Kunz and Jakob Kavan of Aquinas dueled in one of the night’s most thrilling matches. Kunz took a 3-1 lead before Kavan fought back to score escape points at the end of the second period and early in the third to force overtime.

Through those scoreless extra minutes Kunz was close to escaping from the down position a couple of times before finally breaking free with 14 seconds remaining for the 4-3 win and four points that, had Kavan won, would have tied the team score 127-127.

“Hard work, that’s what we do at Central City, hard work every day,” Kunz said. “It just pushes you to go a lot harder. That could have sealed the team championship with Dyson coming up soon.”

Dyson is Kunz’s older brother, who was watching Cole earn the victory on one of the televisions in the athletes waiting area as he prepared for his 138-pound bout against another Aquinas wrestler, Hunter Vandenberg.

Knowing what was at stake, Dyson Kunz took the fight almost immediately to Vandenberg. Kunz took a 4-1 lead in the first period, an advantage that grew to 7-2 by the end of the second period.