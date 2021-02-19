Class C: Central City wrestlers looking to capture their second state wrestling title

Gunner Bailey had the biggest target of the Class C wrestling championships in his sights Friday night. And took him down.
The Central City sophomore took every shot top-ranked heavyweight Jake Ingwersen of David City threw at him, then emerged with an 8-4 victory.
“He’s my first decision win all season,” Bailey said. “At state he’s the first one I’ve ever had to go the distance with.”
If Bailey (29-16) can defeat Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial (50-5) in Saturday’s semifinal, he would face the winner of the Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic)-Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) match in the final.
Not bad for a guy who had to battle back from a first-round district tournament loss six days earlier just to qualify for the tourney.
Bailey, who was unranked in any of the state’s three ratings, was mobbed by teammates after his victory over Ingwersen.
None of that mattered after the match, either.
Bailey’s primary goal was to do everything he could to help Central City win the school’s second Class C team title.
Bailey was in elementary school the other time the Bison took home the trophy in 2013.
“At the end of the day, it’s whoever came out on top,” Ingwersen said. “The honest truth is who wants it more. Maybe he wanted it more, but I got it.”
Bailey was the last of six Central City wrestlers to win twice Friday.
That gave the Bison (69.5) a narrow first-day lead over David City Aquinas (64) and David City (59).
Aquinas has four semifinalists: Jacob Kavan (113), Zach Zitek (126), Hunter Vandenberg (138) and Cristopher Nickolite (145).
David City has three: Tre Daro (170), Dylan Vodicka (182) and James Escamilla (220).
Aquinas last won a team title in 2002; David City is the defending Class C champion and has finished in the top three each of the past five seasons.
Among the other five Bison to qualify for the semifinals, Drew Garfield is still chasing an undefeated season after pinning Tyler Shoup of Cross County/Osceola in the first round and earning a 19-1 technical fall over Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central.
Garfield is 47-0, and his teammates in the next two weight classes also are looking to finishing the season with win totals in the mid-40s.
Cole Kunz at 113 is 46-2 after a pair of first-round pins while Tristan Burbach improved to 44-7 with a major decision victory and a 3-1 sudden victory over Simon Schindler of David City.
Dyson Kunz improved to 50-1 with a pair of first-period pins at 138 pounds while Tanner Schneiderheinz is 47-4 following a pin of Tri-County’s Caden Reedy at 5:46 before an 11-5 decision over Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City.
Having five teammates to cheer on before he steps onto the mat for his semifinal, Bailey said, is what he’s most looking forward to Saturday.
“We did it,” Bailey said. “We’re going to take this team and win some team medals, win state, and go from there. I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything.”
Semifinals to watch
145, Hunter Gilmore, Arlington (45-1) vs Brady Thompson, O’Neill (43-1): Gilmore is the unanimous No. 1 in the class. He’s finished second, third and fourth in his previous state tournaments, losing to the eventual champion in all three. Thompson is ranked as high as second.
170, Tre Daro, David City (45-7) vs Ryan Gabriel, Ord (38-6): An unlikely pairing, both pulled big upsets in the quarterfinals. Daro beat the unanimous No. 2 in the class and Gabriel knocked off the unanimous No. 3. The winner likely has a Saturday night finals date with unbeaten Josh Miller of Arlington.
182, Caden Egr, Yutan (31-1) vs Kelen Meyer, Ord (39-3): Egr hasn’t lost to a Class C opponent this season. Meyer, a Nebraska football kicking recruit, is ranked second in all three polls. The reward for winning could be returning champion Dylan Vodicka (52-0) of David City in the title match.
285, Gunner Bailey, Central City (29-16) vs Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial (50-5): After upsetting unanimous No. 1 Jake Ingwerson in Friday night’s quarterfinals, how much does Bailey have left in the tank. Fehlhafer, ranked No. 2 by Huskermat and NEWrestle, is going to find out.
Nick's Picks
Top performer
Dyson Kunz, Central City: The senior broke the Class C career pins record with two more on Friday. Kunz, a Northern Colorado recruit, should be plenty fresh for Saturday’s semifinal round. He spent less than three total minutes on the mat, getting both pins in the first period.
Match of the day
An overtime thriller in the 120-pound quarterfinals between teams vying for the Class C title. Fifth-ranked Simon Schindler of David City nearly had the takedown and overtime upset of Central City’s Tristan Burbach, but it was ruled out of bounds. Moments later it was the No. 1 Burbach that got the two for a 3-1 win and a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.
They said it
“You just have to hold on for your life and don’t let him score.”
— Logan View sophomore Jake McGee on the final seconds of his 10-5 upset over No. 1 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun.
Results
Team scoring: Central City 69.5, David City Aquinas 63, David City 58, O’Neill 39, Milford 37, Ord 37, Logan View 36.5, Amherst 30, Fillmore Central 30, Wahoo Neumann 27, Boone Central 26, Valentine 24, Bridgeport 23, Crofton-Bloomfield 22.5, Arlington 22, Wilber-Clatonia 21, Ravenna 20.5, Syracuse 20, Cross County/Osceola 19.5, Raymond Central 19, Yutan 17, Conestoga 16, Fort Calhoun 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, St. Paul 16, Mitchell 15, Centennial 14, Battle Creek 12, Nebraska Christian 11, Oakland-Craig 10, Fremont Bergan 9, North Bend 9, Sutton 9, Wood River 9, Kearney Catholic 8.5, Tri County 6, Gibbon 5, Gordon-Rushville 5, Loomis/Bertrand 5, Twin River 5, Norfolk Lutheran 4, Malcolm 4, Tekamah-Herman 4, BRLD 3, Chase County 3, Hershey 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Palmyra 3, Quad County Northeast 3, S. Central NE Unified 3, Arcadia/Loup City 2, Ponca 2, Hartington Cedar Catholic 1, HTRS 1, Lincoln Christian 1.
106 pounds: First round: Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand, pinned Nick Busse, St Paul, 1:16. Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, 42-5 dec. Grady Romshek, Aquinas, 8-1. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, dec. Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, 5-3. Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield, forfeit Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna. Drew Garfield, Central City, pinned Tyler Shoup, Cross County/Osceola, 2:40. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, pinned Ace Hobbs, Mitchell, 3:52. John Alden, O`Neill, 38-3 major dec. Trey McCoy, Fort Calhoun, 15-5. Conner Kohout, Milford, major dec. Janson Pilkington, Yutan, 13-0. Quarterfinals: Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, won in sudden victory Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand, 6-4. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, dec. Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield, 5-3. Drew Garfield, Central City, 45-0 tech. fall Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 19-1. John Alden, O`Neill, dec. Conner Kohout, Milford, 7-6.
113 pounds: First round: Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, major dec. Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central, 12-0. Jacob McGee, Logan View, pinned Thomas Hughson, Mitchell, 3:08. Tristin Grooms, Valentine, pinned Colton Kirby, Cross County/Osceola, 0:34. Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Hudson Barger, Crofton-Bloomfield, 1:07. Jose Escandon, Gibbon, pinned James Watts, Malcolm, 0:18. Cade Lierman, Neumann, dec. Carson Wood, Boone Central, 5-1. Zach Bongers, David City, pinned Ben Loftis, Oakland-Craig, 0:32. Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, pinned Cayden White, Chase County, 1:47. Quarterfinals: Jacob McGee, Logan View, dec. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 10-5. Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Tristin Grooms, Valentine, 1:49. Cade Lierman, Neumann, dec. Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 8-5. Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Zach Bongers, David City, 3-0.
120 pounds: First round: Kaleb Baker, St Paul, major dec. Joseph Yates, O`Neill, 14-5. Ashton Johnson, Twin River, dec. Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, 9-8. Aaron Ohnoutka, Neumann, dec. Zander Kavan, Aquinas, 4-0. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, pinned Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, 3:06. Tristan Burbach, Central City, major dec. Isaac Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 12-2. Simon Schindler, David City, pinned Caleb Bivainis, Amherst, 6:00. Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, pinned Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna, 3:19. Dru Mueller, Logan View, major dec. Jace Goebel, Syracuse, 13-4. Quarterfinals: Kaleb Baker, St Paul, dec. Ashton Johnson, Twin River, 7-3. Aaron Ohnoutka, Neumann, dec. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 7-6. Tristan Burbach, Central City, won in sudden victory Simon Schindler, David City, 3-1. Dru Mueller, Logan View, dec. Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, 4-2.
126 pounds: First round: Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, pinned Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville, 2:18. Zach Zitek, Aquinas, pinned Trevor Cooley, Arlington, 5:40. Owen Sack, St Paul, pinned Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 2:00. Chris Williams, Valentine, tech. fall Josh Urlacher, Neumann, 18-3. Konner Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Ethan Zegers, David City, 4:25. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, pinned Ian Hughes, Amherst, 3:21. Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, pinned Chance Cooper, Bridgeport, 4:31. Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, pinned John Brodrick, S. Central Unified, 3:10. Quarterfinals: Zach Zitek, Aquinas, major dec. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, 11-0. Chris Williams, Valentine, tech. fall Owen Sack, St Paul, 18-2. Konner Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 3:22. Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, 10-3.
132 pounds: First round: Cameron Williams, Conestoga, pinned Brendan Boyce, Ord, 5:46. Ryan Payne, Centennial, dec. Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central, 10-5. Noah Scott, Aquinas, pinned Zaid Martinez, Tri County, 1:34. Ty Rainforth, O`Neill, pinned Kerby Hochstein, Hartington CC, 2:50. Eli Vondra, Milford, pinned kaden Kocian, St Paul, 0:51. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, pinned Matt Bruns, Hershey, 2:41. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, pinned Johnny Scarlett, Central City, 1:11. Josh Spatz, David City, dec. Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 1-0. Quarterfinals: Cameron Williams, Conestoga, won in sudden victory Ryan Payne, Centennial, 9-7. Ty Rainforth, O’Neill, dec. Noah Scott, Aquinas, 7-0. Eli Vondra, Milford, dec. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 11-4. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, dec. Josh Spatz, David City, 6-2.
138 pounds: First round: Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, dec. Carter Plowman, Conestoga, 4-2. Roberto Valdivia, Logan View, dec. Hayden Kluthe, Ord, 4-1. Ashton Lurz, Valentine, pinned Jarrett Dodson, Centennial, 1:34. Dyson Kunz, Central City, pinned Ethan Underwood, David City, 1:26. Damien Bell, Bridgeport, pinned Jack Chapman, Milford, 4:32. Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned William Poppe, Crofton-Bloomfield, 1:40. Seth Fairbanks, Neumann, pinned Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 5:47. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Hunter Douglas, Ravenna, 3:11. Quarterfinals: Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, won in tiebreaker Roberto Valdivia, Logan View, 2-1. Dyson Kunz, Central City, pinned Ashton Lurz, Valentine, 1:20. Damien Bell, Bridgeport, dec. Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 12-6. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Seth Fairbanks, Neumann, 24-6, 4:37.
145 pounds: First round: Brady Thompson, O’Neill, pinned Tyson Sauser, Crofton-Bloomfield, 2:37. Hunter McNulty, Logan View, dec. Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 3-0. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, dec. Trent Stauffer, Milford, 2-0. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, 45-1 pinned Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 32-14, Fall 1:42 Cal Janke, Bergan, major dec. Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, 13-4. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, pinned Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 3:59. Quenton Ackley, Ravenna, dec. Harley Eickmeier, David City, 5-3. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Sean Henkel, Yutan, 1:41. Quarterfinals: Brady Thompson, O’Neill, pinned Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 3:32. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, major dec. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, 10-0. Cal Janke, Bergan, major dec. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 12-4. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Quenton Ackley, Ravenna, 1:55.
152 pounds: First round: Ethan Mullally, North Bend, pinned Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig, 1:14. Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, dec. Ethan Schmid, Aquinas, 6-0. Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City, dec. Carter Springer, Milford, 10-4. Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, pinned Caden Reedy, Tri County, 5:46. Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, tech. fall Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra, 17-1. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. Carson Thompson, Wood River, 6-0. Clayton Harris, David City, dec. Tie Hollandsworth, Quad County Northeast, 6-2. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Levi Drueke, O`Neill, 6-1. Quarterfinals: Ethan Mullally, North Bend, won in sudden victory Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, 5-4. Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, dec. Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City, 11-5. Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, dec. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 5-1. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Clayton Harris, David City, 6-1.
160 pounds: First round: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Drake Janssen, Valentine, 2:59. Nolan Eller, Aquinas, pinned Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul, 3:07. Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Ashton Schafer, Boone Central, 2-0. Steven Menke, Bridgeport, pinned Conner Hochstein, Hartington CC, 1:52. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Dawson Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 5:30. Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna, pinned Bryce Sutton, Central City, 5:16. Garret Kluthe, Ord, pinned Derek Wacker, Yutan, 2:58. Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central, major dec. Francisco Mendez, Norfolk Catholic, 12-3. Quarterfinals: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, dec. Nolan Eller, Aquinas, 5-1. Steven Menke, Bridgeport, dec. Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola, 13-6. Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna, pinned Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 2:56. Garret Kluthe, Ord, pinned Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central, 0:58.
170 pounds: First round: Servando Gonzalez, O’Neill, pinned Hank Hudson, Boone Central, 3:41. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, pinned Samuel Vrana, Neumann, 0:56. Josh Jessen, Yutan, pinned Brayton Jarosik, S. Central, 0:25. Josh Miller, Arlington, pinned Tagg Buechle, Valentine, 2:58. Sam Moore, Central City, pinned Hunter Bennett, Ponca, 4:29. Tre Daro, David City, pinned Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 2:59. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, pinned Garret Buschkamp, Crofton-Bloomfield, 0:45. Jaxson Jones, Twin River, pinned Owen Wander, Syracuse, 1:33. Quarterfinals: Servando Gonzalez, O’Neill, dec. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, 11-7. Josh Miller, Arlington, dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 4-1. Tre Daro, David City, pinned Sam Moore, Central City, 3:42. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, dec. Jaxson Jones, Twin River, 11-4.
182 pounds: First round: Caden Egr, Yutan, major dec. Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville, 13-3. Thomas Vance, Milford, dec. Grant Nixon, Fort Calhoun, 7-4. Richard Cleveland, Boone Central, dec. Jed Jones, Twin River, 3-2. Kelen Meyer, Ord, major dec. Jaramie Elton, 11-2. Michael Andel, Aquinas, pinned Calvin Dather, Crofton-Bloomfield, 1:15. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Brody Bogard, Amherst, 1:48. Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, tech. fall Trent Moudry, Neumann, 16-1. Dylan Vodicka, David City, pinned Caleb Courter, Malcolm, 1:11. Quarterfinals: Caden Egr, Yutan, dec. Thomas Vance, Milford, 10-8. Kelen Meyer, Ord, pinned Richard Cleveland, Boone Central, 0:19. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Michael Andel, Aquinas, 11-7. Dylan Vodicka, David City, pinned Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, 1:37.
195 pounds: First round: Brandon Beeson, Tri County, pinned Clay Hedges, Bergan, 1:50. Logan Booth, Logan View, tech. fall Trey Warner, Ord, 17-1. Hunter Oborny, Milford, pinned Salvador Rodriguez, O’Neill, 2:36. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Tanner Mrkvicka, St. Paul, 0:34. Riley Gallaway, Amherst, dec. Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 8-2. Eli English, Wood River, dec. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 12-5. Taylor Weber, Boone Central, pinned Kolby Casey, Quad County, 2:54. Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Joel Abramson, Loomis/Bertrand, 1:26. Quarterfinals: Logan Booth, Logan View, dec. Brandon Beeson, Tri County, 9-6. Burton Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Hunter Oborny, Milford, 2:22. Riley Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Eli English, Wood River, 0:46. Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, tech. fall Taylor Weber, Boone Central, 15-0.
220 pounds: First round: Nathan Coley, Mitchell, pinned Nathan Scheer, St. Paul, 5:13. Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, pinned Skylar Sterns, Raymond Central, 0:59. Quran Cook, Yutan, forfeit Isaac Bittner, HTRS. Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, pinned Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 3:34. Jazper Ames, Norfolk Lutheran, pinned Lorenzo Temple, Milford, 2:36. James Escamilla, David City, pinned Alex Flessner, Ord, 0:49. Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield, tech. fall Drew Bogard, Amherst, 17-1. Andrew Cone, Logan View, pinned Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek, 2:55. Quarterfinals: Nathan Coley, Mitchell, pinned Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, 4:51. Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, pinned Quran Cook, Yutan, 1:23. James Escamilla, David City, pinned Jazper Ames, Norfolk Lutheran, 3:58. Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Andrew Cone, Logan View, 5-0.
285 pounds: First round: Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, pinned Daniel Yepez, Gibbon, 3:39. Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Dakota Rose, Boone Central, 3:56. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central, pinned Daven Whitley, BRLD, 2:50. Bridger Rice, Ord, pinned Vance Smith, Sutton, 3:33. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Paxton Bartels, Crofton-Bloomfield, 2:25. Zachary Burr, Syracuse, pinned Steven Fullerton, Valentine, 0:35. Gunner Bailey, Central City, pinned Thomas Psota, Ravenna, 0:59. Jake Ingwersen, David City, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 5:13. Quarterfinals: Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, won in sudden victory Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, 4-2. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central, won in sudden victory Bridger Rice, Ord, 6-4. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Zachary Burr, Syracuse, 4:39. Gunner Bailey, Central City, dec. Jake Ingwersen, David City, 8-4.