Class C: Central City wrestlers looking to capture their second state wrestling title

Gunner Bailey had the biggest target of the Class C wrestling championships in his sights Friday night. And took him down.

The Central City sophomore took every shot top-ranked heavyweight Jake Ingwersen of David City threw at him, then emerged with an 8-4 victory.

“He’s my first decision win all season,” Bailey said. “At state he’s the first one I’ve ever had to go the distance with.”

If Bailey (29-16) can defeat Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial (50-5) in Saturday’s semifinal, he would face the winner of the Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic)-Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) match in the final.

Not bad for a guy who had to battle back from a first-round district tournament loss six days earlier just to qualify for the tourney.

Bailey, who was unranked in any of the state’s three ratings, was mobbed by teammates after his victory over Ingwersen.

None of that mattered after the match, either.

Bailey’s primary goal was to do everything he could to help Central City win the school’s second Class C team title.

Bailey was in elementary school the other time the Bison took home the trophy in 2013.