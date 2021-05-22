Class C: Crofton distance runner Jordyn Arens wins three gold medals at state track meet

How she became a three-time champ in her first state track meet provided Jordyn Arens with more satisfaction than the trio of trips she took to the top of the medal stand.

The freshman from Crofton finished her distance-race trifecta Saturday at Burke Stadium with victories in the 800- and 1,600-meters after winning her first career Class C title Friday in the 3,200.

Add those three golds to the one she won last October at the state cross country meet and the Arens family will need to clear more shelf space to display Jordyn’s burgeoning medal collection. Though she wouldn’t mind if, for now, they ended up in a shoe box.

“Honestly, I don’t really care about the gold medals,” Arens said. “It’s all about improving my bests and that’s what I did.”

All three wins came with personal bests. Her 11:16.04 in the 3,200 was 8.60 seconds faster than her previous PR.

She needed a strong kick Saturday to edge Chase County's Bryn McNair for the 800 title. McNair led by nearly two seconds at the 400 split before Arens chased her down on the homestretch to win in 2:18.31, 0.03 seconds ahead of McNair.