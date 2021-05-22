Class C: Crofton distance runner Jordyn Arens wins three gold medals at state track meet

How she became a three-time champ in her first state track meet provided Jordyn Arens with more satisfaction than the trio of trips she took to the top of the medal stand.
The freshman from Crofton finished her distance-race trifecta Saturday at Burke Stadium with victories in the 800- and 1,600-meters after winning her first career Class C title Friday in the 3,200.
Add those three golds to the one she won last October at the state cross country meet and the Arens family will need to clear more shelf space to display Jordyn’s burgeoning medal collection. Though she wouldn’t mind if, for now, they ended up in a shoe box.
“Honestly, I don’t really care about the gold medals,” Arens said. “It’s all about improving my bests and that’s what I did.”
All three wins came with personal bests. Her 11:16.04 in the 3,200 was 8.60 seconds faster than her previous PR.
She needed a strong kick Saturday to edge Chase County's Bryn McNair for the 800 title. McNair led by nearly two seconds at the 400 split before Arens chased her down on the homestretch to win in 2:18.31, 0.03 seconds ahead of McNair.
It was less dramatic in the 1,600. Arens steadily built her lead before shifting gears with 600 meters to go to win in 5:14.71, almost 10 seconds ahead of Syracuse's Ellie Wilkinson.
Arens' 30 points helped the Warriors finish fifth in the team race as the crown went to Chase County. The Longhorns outscored Hastings St. Cecilia 68-49 to win their third team title since 2016. Battle Creek edged Lincoln Lutheran 41-40 for third.
Chase County got three gold medal performances: Kamrie Dillan won the 200 (25.76) and McNair won the 400 in 57.16.
McNair closed the meet with a stirring anchor leg in the 1,600 relay. Trailing St. Cecilia and Hartington Cedar Catholic after the first three legs, McNair moved into first with a 56.57-second split to give the Longhorns the win in 4:04.86.
David City Aquinas emerged as the boys champion, 53-45.5 over Grand Island Central Catholic. Payton Davis led the Monarchs with one championship and two runner-up finishes.
After finishing second in the 800 (1:57.73) and 3,200 (9:56.75), the senior won the 1,600 (4:22.87). Davis took the lead over 3,200 champion Carson Noecker of Cedar Catholic on the second lap then held off a late charge.
For Arens, it wasn't just the runs that were memorable.
“I also made a lot of new friends that hopefully will last me a long time, which I’m really excited about,” Arens said of her competitors. “Because all those girls are really positive and uplifting. I really enjoy running with them.”
Arens had grown accustomed to running the 800 and either the 3,200 or 1,600 in close proximity at meets during the regular season, so the one-class-at-a-time format didn’t make it more difficult.
“I was kind of used to those being back-to-back at smaller meets because they’re closer together,” Arens said. “I really got pushed in the 800, then I was feeling a little tight in my mile. But I tried to push it a little harder so I could still improve and do my best no matter what obstacles stood in my way.”
In addition to some weight training, Arens is looking forward to training for the next cross country season this summer. And more road time with her siblings.
“I’m looking forward to running with my sister, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Arens said.