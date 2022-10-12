Class C: Hastings St. Cecilia doesn't stop after first state softball win

HASTINGS, Neb. — Before Wednesday, Hastings St. Cecilia had not won a first-round game at the state softball tournament.

The Hawkettes did themselves one better, winning two games on the first day of the Class C event at the Smith Softball Complex.

After clearing that first hurdle with a 10-4 victory over Milford, St. Cecilia held off a challenge from Central City to come away with an 8-5 victory to advance to a winners bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Yutan/Mead.

Hawkettes coach Ryan Ohnoutka said the team, coaches, alumni and fans on hand took a few extra minutes to celebrate the win over Milford before shifting gears to preparing for the Bison.

“That was a big moment for the program,” Ohnoutka said. “We celebrated that moment probably more than anyone else. We’ve never been in this position before, so it was a big deal for us.”

Audrey Rossow was the winning pitcher in both games for the No. 2 Hawkettes, who improved to 34-2. She had seven strikeouts in the win over the Eagles before pitching 2.2 inning of relief against Central City.

St. Cecilia now has won 29 consecutive games after a 3-1 loss to Class B Ralston in late August. This is the fifth season for the program, so it has been a growing process.

The Hawkettes were 6-0 in one-run games this season. Ohnoutka said those games helped St. Cecilia prepare for the challenge they’re facing these three days as the No. 1 seed at state.

“These girls believe in each other,” Ohnoutka said. “Being down doesn’t phase this team. They’re always up in the dugout and there’s a ton of energy in there. We just know we’re going to make a comeback when we get down.”

Yutan/Mead also has shown that kind of patience building its 31-1 record.

The top-ranked Patriots didn’t score a run until the third inning against No. 3 Neumann when Sophia Brennan singled to drive in Ella Watts with two outs.

The Patriots offense gave Campbell a bigger cushion to close the game by scoring two runs on another single by Brennan for a 3-0 lead.

“They knew the goal for today was to win two games,” Patriot coach Ryan Glatter said. “Shaylynn (Campbell) has been doing that for us all year. I let her and (catcher Maycee Hays) call the game, They both have a very high softball IQ.

“Last season I called about 15 percent of the pitches. This year it’s been about two percent. I’ll have a suggestion here or there, but they know what they’re doing.”

Three of the four first-round games ended early because of the run rule. Neumann and Yutan/Mead both finished their opponents in six innings while Central City needed five innings to send Malcolm into the elimination bracket with an 11-3, five-inning loss.

First round scores

Milford (21-9).........................002 020 0— 4 5 5

Hastings St. Cecilia (33-2)......343 000 X—10 8 4

W-Audrey Rossow. L-Myranda Schildt. 2B-M, Camille Stauffer; HSC, Tatum Krikac (2), Chloe Rossow. HR-HSC, Jordan Head.

Malcolm (25-10)...........200 01— 3 7 5

Central City (25-3)...... 233 12—11 10 3

W-Jerzie Schindler. L-Emma Brown. 2B-M, Alanea Babb; CC, Payton Burbach, Hallie Rutherford. HR-CC, Ava Steinke, Caleigh Botsch.

NEN (23-9).........................200 201— 5 8 2

Wahoo Neumann (25-5)....202 045—13 9 3

W-Addison Sylliaasen. L-Madalyn Dolliver. 2B-NEN, Paige Schuster, Avery Wegner; WN, Jillian Johnson. HR-NEN, Emma Heller; WN, Johnson, Bridget Whitney.

Polk County (25-11)........000 000—0 5 1

Yutan/Mead (30-1).........201 041—8 10 0

W-Shaylynn Campbell. L-Courtney Sunday. 2B-PC, Sunday; YM, Laycee Josoff. 3B-YM, Maycee Hays.