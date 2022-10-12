Class C: Hastings St. Cecilia doesn't stop after first state softball win

HASTINGS, Neb. — Before Wednesday, Hastings St. Cecilia had not won a first-round game at the state softball tournament.
The Hawkettes did themselves one better, winning two games on the first day of the Class C event at the Smith Softball Complex.
After clearing that first hurdle with a 10-4 victory over Milford, St. Cecilia held off a challenge from Central City to come away with an 8-5 victory to advance to a winners bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Yutan/Mead.
Hawkettes coach Ryan Ohnoutka said the team, coaches, alumni and fans on hand took a few extra minutes to celebrate the win over Milford before shifting gears to preparing for the Bison.
“That was a big moment for the program,” Ohnoutka said. “We celebrated that moment probably more than anyone else. We’ve never been in this position before, so it was a big deal for us.”
Audrey Rossow was the winning pitcher in both games for the No. 2 Hawkettes, who improved to 34-2. She had seven strikeouts in the win over the Eagles before pitching 2.2 inning of relief against Central City.
St. Cecilia now has won 29 consecutive games after a 3-1 loss to Class B Ralston in late August. This is the fifth season for the program, so it has been a growing process.
The Hawkettes were 6-0 in one-run games this season. Ohnoutka said those games helped St. Cecilia prepare for the challenge they’re facing these three days as the No. 1 seed at state.
“These girls believe in each other,” Ohnoutka said. “Being down doesn’t phase this team. They’re always up in the dugout and there’s a ton of energy in there. We just know we’re going to make a comeback when we get down.”
Yutan/Mead also has shown that kind of patience building its 31-1 record.
The top-ranked Patriots didn’t score a run until the third inning against No. 3 Neumann when Sophia Brennan singled to drive in Ella Watts with two outs.
The Patriots offense gave Campbell a bigger cushion to close the game by scoring two runs on another single by Brennan for a 3-0 lead.
“They knew the goal for today was to win two games,” Patriot coach Ryan Glatter said. “Shaylynn (Campbell) has been doing that for us all year. I let her and (catcher Maycee Hays) call the game, They both have a very high softball IQ.
“Last season I called about 15 percent of the pitches. This year it’s been about two percent. I’ll have a suggestion here or there, but they know what they’re doing.”
Three of the four first-round games ended early because of the run rule. Neumann and Yutan/Mead both finished their opponents in six innings while Central City needed five innings to send Malcolm into the elimination bracket with an 11-3, five-inning loss.