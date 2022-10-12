 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
SOFTBALL

Class C: Hastings St. Cecilia doesn't stop after first state softball win

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the Nebraska high school softball champions since 2015.

HASTINGS, Neb. — Before Wednesday, Hastings St. Cecilia had not won a first-round game at the state softball tournament.

The Hawkettes did themselves one better, winning two games on the first day of the Class C event at the Smith Softball Complex.

After clearing that first hurdle with a 10-4 victory over Milford, St. Cecilia held off a challenge from Central City to come away with an 8-5 victory to advance to a winners bracket game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Yutan/Mead.

Hawkettes coach Ryan Ohnoutka said the team, coaches, alumni and fans on hand took a few extra minutes to celebrate the win over Milford before shifting gears to preparing for the Bison.

“That was a big moment for the program,” Ohnoutka said. “We celebrated that moment probably more than anyone else. We’ve never been in this position before, so it was a big deal for us.”

People are also reading…

Audrey Rossow was the winning pitcher in both games for the No. 2 Hawkettes, who improved to 34-2. She had seven strikeouts in the win over the Eagles before pitching 2.2 inning of relief against Central City.

St. Cecilia now has won 29 consecutive games after a 3-1 loss to Class B Ralston in late August. This is the fifth season for the program, so it has been a growing process.

The Hawkettes were 6-0 in one-run games this season. Ohnoutka said those games helped St. Cecilia prepare for the challenge they’re facing these three days as the No. 1 seed at state.

“These girls believe in each other,” Ohnoutka said. “Being down doesn’t phase this team. They’re always up in the dugout and there’s a ton of energy in there. We just know we’re going to make a comeback when we get down.”

Yutan/Mead also has shown that kind of patience building its 31-1 record.

The top-ranked Patriots didn’t score a run until the third inning against No. 3 Neumann when Sophia Brennan singled to drive in Ella Watts with two outs.

The Patriots offense gave Campbell a bigger cushion to close the game by scoring two runs on another single by Brennan for a 3-0 lead.

“They knew the goal for today was to win two games,” Patriot coach Ryan Glatter said. “Shaylynn (Campbell) has been doing that for us all year. I let her and (catcher Maycee Hays) call the game, They both have a very high softball IQ.

“Last season I called about 15 percent of the pitches. This year it’s been about two percent. I’ll have a suggestion here or there, but they know what they’re doing.”

Three of the four first-round games ended early because of the run rule. Neumann and Yutan/Mead both finished their opponents in six innings while Central City needed five innings to send Malcolm into the elimination bracket with an 11-3, five-inning loss.

First round scores

Milford (21-9).........................002 020 0—  4 5 5

Hastings St. Cecilia (33-2)......343 000 X—10 8 4

W-Audrey Rossow. L-Myranda Schildt. 2B-M, Camille Stauffer; HSC, Tatum Krikac (2), Chloe Rossow. HR-HSC, Jordan Head.

Malcolm (25-10)...........200 01—  3   7 5

Central City (25-3)...... 233 12—11 10 3

W-Jerzie Schindler. L-Emma Brown. 2B-M, Alanea Babb; CC, Payton Burbach, Hallie Rutherford. HR-CC, Ava Steinke, Caleigh Botsch.

NEN (23-9).........................200 201— 5 8 2

Wahoo Neumann (25-5)....202 045—13 9 3

W-Addison Sylliaasen. L-Madalyn Dolliver. 2B-NEN, Paige Schuster, Avery Wegner; WN, Jillian Johnson. HR-NEN, Emma Heller; WN, Johnson, Bridget Whitney.

Polk County (25-11)........000 000—0   5 1

Yutan/Mead (30-1).........201 041—8 10 0

W-Shaylynn Campbell. L-Courtney Sunday. 2B-PC, Sunday; YM, Laycee Josoff. 3B-YM, Maycee Hays.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert