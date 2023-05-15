Here's a look at the Class C results from Monday's games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

Malcolm defeats Platteview

Hayden Frank stepped into the right-handed batter’s box, the game on the line and a broken helmet on his head.

The Malcolm first baseman had begun the sixth inning by chasing a pitch out of the zone and ended it with a soft pop fly to first base. When he returned to the dugout, the frustration of the unproductive out, his 0-for-3 day and the Clippers’ inability to figure out Platteview pitcher Bryson Banks boiled over. He threw his helmet, cracking the left earflap.

But the helmet was still usable, and the toss had been cathartic.

“Throw the helmet once, let everything out and then you’re back in the game,” Frank said. “It’s a game of failure.

“I was a little antsy, wasn’t waiting, and then finally last at-bat, I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s work a freaking count.’”

Banks opened with a curveball, and Frank figured the pitcher wouldn’t throw it twice in a row. He was right. The senior timed up Banks’ fastball and drilled a liner up the middle. Elliott Robotham, who had led off the inning with a double, scored from third, giving Malcolm a 3-2 victory and Frank a relieving, cleansing conclusion to his day.

He ran through first base, turned toward the third-base dugout and stopped, allowing himself to be engulfed by the flood of teammates rushing out to mob him.

“That’s who he is,” Malcolm coach Zach Wehner said. “He might struggle throughout a game, but the game’s on the line, that’s who I want to be up to bat right there.”

Banks shut Malcolm down for five innings, keeping the Clippers at bay with an arsenal that wasn’t overpowering but was effective. The southpaw didn’t allow a hit out of the infield until the fourth inning as he relied on more guile and control than velocity. He located his changeup and curveball and pumped strikes, using Malcolm’s patient approach against them.

Keeping the Clippers in the game was Maddox Meyer. He jumped up and down in frustration after grounding out with the bases loaded in the fifth, unable to solve Banks, but matched his counterpart nearly pitch for pitch on the mound. He struggled with his command in the fourth inning, walking two Trojans and loading the bases, but escaped unscathed when he got Tayt Frauendorfer to bounce into a fielder’s choice.

Capped at 91 pitches so he could stay available for Friday, Meyer threw five shutout innings, striking out six.

Platteview (14-11)......000 002 0—2 4 0

Malcolm (23-3)...........000 002 1—3 9 5

W: Wisnieski. L: Banks. 2B: P, Thomas, M, Robotham, Wisnieski, Day.

Omaha Roncalli downs Central City

Omaha Roncalli defeated Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10-4 on Monday night to remain unbeaten in the Class C state baseball tournament.

The Crimson Pride led 5-4 after three innings but stretched their lead with a two-run fourth and a three-run seventh.

Clay Shafer had two RBIs for 12-10 Roncalli, which advances to play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Omaha Westside. The Crimson Pride is one win from Friday's Class C final, to be played at UNO.

Charlie Fehringer pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief to get the win.

Central City will play an elimination game against Wayne at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

Omaha Roncalli (12-10)......104 200 3—10 11 0

Central City (21-5)..............103 000 0— 4 5 2

W: Fehringer. L: Caspersen. 2B: OR, Rohlfsen, Shafer.

Wayne knocks off Plattsmouth

Wayne defeated Plattsmouth 3-2 on Monday in an elimination game of the Class C state baseball tournament.

Wayne (15-8) advances to play in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

Gavin Redden went the distance to get the win, scattering six hits while allowing two unearned runs.

Plattsmouth, making its first state tourney appearance since 1942, finishes 19-6.

Plattsmouth (19-6)......001 010 0—2 6 1

Wayne (15-8)..............100 010 1—3 7 3

W: Redden. L: Villamonte. 2B: W, Rodriguez. 3B: W, Redden.

Omaha Concordia eliminates DC West

Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Christian defeated Douglas County West 5-4 in 12 innings Monday in an elimination game.

Chase Bouges doubled and had two RBIs for the 11-14 Mustangs. He also got the win, pitching three innings of relief.

​The Mustangs advance to play in a 4 p.m. game Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

The Falcons finish 15-9.

Douglas County West (15-9)......001 001 100 100—4 11 5

Omaha C/BT/C (11-14)..............000 300 000 101—5 11 3

W: Bouges. L: Timm. 2B: DCW, Stenglein; OC, Bouges.

