Class C roundup: Columbus Lakeview, Pierce, Norfolk Catholic and Fremont Bergan advance

Norfolk Catholic jumped to an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown by Karter Kerkman, one of five rushing TDs for the junior on a cold, blustery Friday night.

"You're always happy when you win in the semifinals," Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. "I thought our kids played well. They broke down in a couple of areas ... but we were able to run the ball effectively. We've been a big-run team all year, so happy we could run the football and get the win."

Wilber-Clatonia had a potential touchdown called out of bounds just before halftime, which turned out to be crucial for momentum. Quarterback Coy Rosentreader threw a sideline pass to Tyson Kreshel, who dove for the pylon. It appeared Kreshel might have scored but the referees called it out of bounds, ending the first half.

Wilber-Clatonia's coach Lynn Jurgens was not pleased with the call.

"I can't say much, but it was frustrating. It looked like he was inside the pylon, and it should have been a touchdown," he said. "They didn't see it that way, and it was hard to come back from that."

Kerkman finished with 272 yards as the 11-1 Knights, winners of 11 straight, will take on No. 1 Fremont Bergan in the final. Norfolk Catholic is making its third finals appearance in five seasons.