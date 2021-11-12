Class C roundup: Columbus Lakeview, Pierce, Norfolk Catholic and Fremont Bergan advance

Class C-1
Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21
Adam Van Cleave scored three touchdowns, including receptions of 67 and 75 yards, for Columbus Lakeview, which entered the playoffs as the No. 11 seed.
Now the Vikings (10-2) are headed the final after beating second-ranked Kearney Catholic 31-21 Friday.
Van Cleave’s 75-yard catch in the opening minutes of the third quarter made it 21-7 and the Stars (11-1) weren’t able to get closer than 10 the rest of the way. Lakeview, which started the season 1-2 before winning nine straight, is in the final for the first time since 1990.
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0
Pierce avenged a 24-6 loss to the Braves on Oct. 15 and returned to the C-1 final by beating Battle Creek 21-0. Michael Kruntorad scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns then Ben Brahmer secured the win with a 35-yard TD reception from Abram Scholting with 3:06 left. The Bluejays (10-2) also recorded seven sacks.
Class C-2
NORFOLK, Neb. — Behind a stellar rushing attack, Class C-2 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game en route to a 35-12 victory over Wilber-Clatonia that gave the Knights their first championship appearance since 2018.
Norfolk Catholic jumped to an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown by Karter Kerkman, one of five rushing TDs for the junior on a cold, blustery Friday night.
"You're always happy when you win in the semifinals," Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. "I thought our kids played well. They broke down in a couple of areas ... but we were able to run the ball effectively. We've been a big-run team all year, so happy we could run the football and get the win."
Wilber-Clatonia had a potential touchdown called out of bounds just before halftime, which turned out to be crucial for momentum. Quarterback Coy Rosentreader threw a sideline pass to Tyson Kreshel, who dove for the pylon. It appeared Kreshel might have scored but the referees called it out of bounds, ending the first half.
Wilber-Clatonia's coach Lynn Jurgens was not pleased with the call.
"I can't say much, but it was frustrating. It looked like he was inside the pylon, and it should have been a touchdown," he said. "They didn't see it that way, and it was hard to come back from that."
Kerkman finished with 272 yards as the 11-1 Knights, winners of 11 straight, will take on No. 1 Fremont Bergan in the final. Norfolk Catholic is making its third finals appearance in five seasons.
Wilber-Clatonia (7-5).............0 0 6 6—12
At Norfolk Catholic (11-1)......0 14 14 7—35
— Cody Frederick, Lincoln Journal Star
No. 1 Fremont Bergan 20, No. 6 Ord 0
Bergan avenged a loss to the Chants in last year’s title game, as Koa McIntyre threw for 101 yards and three TDs and rushed for 106 yards.
Ord (10-2).............................0 0 0 0—0
At Fremont Bergan (12-0).....0 7 6 7—20