Class C softball: Kearney Catholic upsets Hastings St. Cecilia at state tournament
SOFTBALL

Class C softball: Kearney Catholic upsets Hastings St. Cecilia at state tournament

Check out our Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck.

HASTINGS, Neb. — Kearney Catholic pulled off the biggest upset of the day Wednesday as the No. 7-seed Stars defeated No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia 6-4 in the first round of the Class C state softball tournament.

The Stars (30-6) will play No. 3 West Point GACC later Wednesday night after the Bluejays outlasted Freeman for a 19-11, 6-inning victory.

Top-ranked Wahoo Neumann will play Malcolm in the other winner’s bracket game at the Smith Softball Complex. Neumann defeated No. 8 Cozad 9-1 while Freeman routed Yutan/Mead 13-1 in three innings.

Freeman will play Hastings St. Cecilia in an elimination game Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The other elimination game will be Cozad against Yutan/Mead.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

