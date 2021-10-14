Class C softball: Wahoo Neumann advances to state championship

The Patriots will play No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game after the Bluejays lost 3-2 to Neumann. A second-inning run on a sacrifice fly, a two-out solo home run by No. 9 hitter and third baseman Kya Swartz — her first of the season — put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0.

GACC tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI triple by Kayla Fischer, who scored on an error of a ball hit by first baseman Leah Jansen.

Three consecutive singles to lead off the seventh by Hattie Bohac, Avery Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen produced the winning run. It was Mayberry who scored the run off Sylliaasen’s single after Bohac was thrown out trying to reach third base.

Yutan/Mead pitcher Shaylynn Campbell was 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the offense. Ella Watts, Emily Hebenstreit, Alexis Polak and Laycee Josoff all had two hits apiece for the Patriots, who finished with 15 hits, including two doubles and three home runs.

Glatter, his coaches and the players chatted Wednesday about what needed to be done Thursday, came back to the Smith Complex to watch some games then went and got Runzas for dinner.