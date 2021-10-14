Class C softball: Wahoo Neumann advances to state championship

HASTINGS, Neb. — As top-ranked Wahoo Neumann took care of business in the winners bracket of the Class C state softball tournament Thursday night, Yutan/Mead was working its way into a one of the three spots available for championship Friday.
The Patriots exacted a measure of revenge in their third game of the day by eliminating Malcolm 14-4 in four innings at the Smith Softball Complex. In Wednesday’s first round, the Clippers pounded Yutan/Mead 13-1 in three innings.
That left the No. 4-ranked Patriots needing to win three games on Day 2 if they wanted their season to last one more day. That’s exactly what they did, eliminating pesky Cozad 9-1 before ending Kearney Catholic’s season with a 15-4 victory.
Those wins set up the rematch with the Clippers, who took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Yutan/Mead got one of those back in the bottom of the second before Malcolm maintained its two-run advantage in the top of the third.
That’s when things took off for the 30-6 Patriots, who scored 13 runs in the final two innings to end Malcolm’s season at 25-11.
“The lights were bright on Wednesday,” Patriots coach Ryan Glatter said. “We haven’t been here for 12 years. The kids, it was an experience, and they learned a lot. They felt comfortable with what they were looking at today.”
The Patriots will play No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in Friday’s 11:30 a.m. elimination game after the Bluejays lost 3-2 to Neumann. A second-inning run on a sacrifice fly, a two-out solo home run by No. 9 hitter and third baseman Kya Swartz — her first of the season — put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0.
GACC tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI triple by Kayla Fischer, who scored on an error of a ball hit by first baseman Leah Jansen.
Three consecutive singles to lead off the seventh by Hattie Bohac, Avery Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen produced the winning run. It was Mayberry who scored the run off Sylliaasen’s single after Bohac was thrown out trying to reach third base.
Yutan/Mead pitcher Shaylynn Campbell was 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the offense. Ella Watts, Emily Hebenstreit, Alexis Polak and Laycee Josoff all had two hits apiece for the Patriots, who finished with 15 hits, including two doubles and three home runs.
Glatter, his coaches and the players chatted Wednesday about what needed to be done Thursday, came back to the Smith Complex to watch some games then went and got Runzas for dinner.
“We’ve talked through the season after losses,” Glatter said. “They knew what they had to do, but we had some other little things we needed to clean up. We had the meeting, then they came out and they’re doing this.”
Wahoo Neumann (33-2)....010 100 1—3 10 2
West Point GACC (24-8)....000 200 0—2 9 2
W: Macy Sabatka. L: Kayla Fischer. 2B: GACC, Kayla Fischer. HR: WN, Kaysha Swartz.
Malcolm (25-11).........030 0—4 7 1
Yutan/Mead (30-6).....016 7—14 15 2
W: Shaylynn Campbell. L: Abbi Arroyo. 2B: M, Cora Schweitzer, Alyssa Fortik. YM, Alexis Polak, Ella Watts. HR: YM, Maycee Hays, Emma Abraham, Shaylynn Campbell.