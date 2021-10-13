Class C softball: West Point GACC and Wahoo Neumann advance in winners bracket

HASTINGS, Neb. — After a first round full of high-scoring games, Wednesday’s second round games in the Class C state softball tournament had some defensive highlights and strong pitching that kept all but one ball from clearing a fence.

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wahoo Neumann advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket game with narrow victories at the Smith Softball Complex.

After defeating Cozad 9-1 in the first round, Neumann scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to earn a 5-4 victory over Malcom. The Clippers routed Yutan/Mead 13-1 in their first-round game.

GACC won the highest-scoring game of the day, a 19-11, 6-inning victory over Freeman in the opening round game that took 2 hours, 39 minutes to complete. The Bluejays then defeated Kearney Catholic, which posted the biggest upset of the day.

The Stars, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia 6-4 before falling 4-2 to the Bluejays.

What made the biggest difference for the Bluejays and Neumann was their defense. GACC didn’t commit an error against the Star while Neumann had just two miscues. Malcolm and Kearney Catholic committed five errors apiece.