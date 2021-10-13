Class C softball: West Point GACC and Wahoo Neumann advance in winners bracket

HASTINGS, Neb. — After a first round full of high-scoring games, Wednesday’s second round games in the Class C state softball tournament had some defensive highlights and strong pitching that kept all but one ball from clearing a fence.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wahoo Neumann advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket game with narrow victories at the Smith Softball Complex.
After defeating Cozad 9-1 in the first round, Neumann scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to earn a 5-4 victory over Malcom. The Clippers routed Yutan/Mead 13-1 in their first-round game.
GACC won the highest-scoring game of the day, a 19-11, 6-inning victory over Freeman in the opening round game that took 2 hours, 39 minutes to complete. The Bluejays then defeated Kearney Catholic, which posted the biggest upset of the day.
The Stars, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia 6-4 before falling 4-2 to the Bluejays.
What made the biggest difference for the Bluejays and Neumann was their defense. GACC didn’t commit an error against the Star while Neumann had just two miscues. Malcolm and Kearney Catholic committed five errors apiece.
A two-run home run by Avery Mayberry helped the 32-2 Cavaliers take a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Malcolm responded with four runs in the bottom of the third, A double by Jaiden Helms and those two Neumann errors helped the Clippers get those runs home.
Neumann got the tying and winning runs home in the fifth inning. Mayberry, Mary Chvatal and Aubrey Sylliaasen all had hits, with Mayberry’s double driving in Chvatal. A single by Logan Sylliaasen got Mayberry home with the winning run.
Kearney Catholic took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, and GACC got one of those back in the bottom of the inning, The Bluejays scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth with the help of four of those five Stars errors.