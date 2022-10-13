Class C State Softball: St. Cecilia holds off Yutan to reach first title game

HASTINGS, Neb. – Though a dream came true Thursday when Hastings St. Cecilia earned its first berth in the Class C state softball championship game, the Hawkettes now are looking to soar even higher.

Two home runs by pitcher Jordan Head helped No. 2-ranked St. Cecilia rally for a 6-5 victory over No. 1 Yutan/Mead in the winner’s bracket of the Class C state softball tournament.

“We’ve been dreaming about this one for a while,” St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said. “I’m so proud of No. 39 in the circle. She compete all the time and brings so much fire and energy to the team.”

Head is No. 39, and she threw a masterful 113-pitch performance, giving up just two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Hawkettes defense committed just three errors, compared to the 10 committed by the 31-2 Patriots.

When asked if the team was where she thought it would be after two days, Head said she wasn’t surprised considering how hard the Hawkettes have worked before and during the season.

“Honestly it’s been all of the preparation we’ve put in this season,” Head said. “There’s been no pressure on us all season because we know someone will be there to pick us up. That means mentally when I’m on the mound all I have to think about is my fundamentals.”

The Patriots looked as if they were going to run away with the game early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added one more in the second inning before St. Cecilia responded with three runs in the top of the third courtesy of Head’s first home run to center field.

Turns out that run in the second was the last Yutan/Mead would score. Head’s second home run went to the same spot and accounted for the same number of runs – 3 – in the top of the fifth inning to give the Hawkettes their first lead.

Yutan/Mead stranded the tying run in the bottom of the seventh as Head got the Patriots out with a pop out to shortstop, a strikeout and fly out the center field.

Wahoo Neumann still has a chance to defend its 2021 title by advancing through the elimination bracket with a pair of wins Thursday. The Cavaliers started their day by eliminating Malcolm with a 7-6 victory after the Clippers defeated Milford 12-4.

Neumann then routed Central City 18-5 to earn its berth in Friday’s early game against Yutan/Mead, a team that the Cavaliers have lost to twice this season.

Central City defeated NEN 17-15 to beat the Vipers despite committing 13 errors. NEN eliminated Polk County 12-4 before losing the shootout to the Bison. Central City committed 10 errors in its loss to Neumann.

Class C

Polk County (25-12)…030 001 – 4 5 4

NEN (24-9)…205 014 – 12 10 1

W-Emma Krusemark. L-Courtney Sunday. 2B-PC, Savanna Boden; NEN, Paige Schuster, Lillie Timm, Camryn Miller.

Malcolm (26-10)....083 01 – 12 11 1

Milford (21-10)…012 01 – 4 10 2

W-Emma Brown. L-Riley Springer. 2B-Ma, Alanea Babb, Alyssa Fortik; Mi, Camille Stauffer. 3B-Ma, Fortik. HR-Ma, Ava Helms; Mi, Izabelle Yeackley.

Malcolm (26-11)…000 310 2 – 6 8 3

Wahoo Neumann (26-6)…020 400 1 – 7 12 3

W-Addison Sylliaasen. L-Emma Brown. 2B-M, Keira Farritor; WN, Grace Schulz (2).

NEN (24-10)…330 423 0 – 15 8 3

Central City (26-4)…020 627 x – 17 15 13

W-Jerzie Schindler. L-Madalyn Dolliver. 2B-CC, Makenna Schenk, Schindler. HR-CC, Schindler, Hallie Rutherford.

