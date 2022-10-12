 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Class C: Top seeds win first round games at state softball tournament

Here are the Nebraska high school softball champions since 2015.

HASTINGS, Neb. — The top four seeds in the Class C state softball tournament all won their first round games by at least six runs Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex.

Top-seed and No. 2-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Milford 10-4 to post the school's first victory in the first round in four appearances at state.

The Hawkettes will play Central City in a winner's bracket game later Wednesday. The Bison routed Malcolm 11-3 in five innings.

Wahoo Neumann and Yutan/Mead, the two teams in the 2021 championship game, play in the other winner's bracket game on Wednesday. The top-ranked Patriots defeated Polk County 8-0 in five innings while Neumann beat NEN 13-5 in six innings to advance.

First round scores

Milford (21-9).........................002 020 0—  4 5 5

Hastings St. Cecilia (33-2)......343 000 X—10 8 4

W-Audrey Rossow. L-Myranda Schildt. 2B-M, Camille Stauffer; HSC, Tatum Krikac (2), Chloe Rossow. HR-HSC, Jordan Head.

Malcolm (25-10)...........200 01—  3   7 5

Central City (25-3)...... 233 12—11 10 3

W-Jerzie Schindler. L-Emma Brown. 2B-M, Alanea Babb; CC, Payton Burbach, Hallie Rutherford. HR-CC, Ava Steinke, Caleigh Botsch.

NEN (23-9).........................200 201— 5 8 2

Wahoo Neumann (25-5)....202 045—13 9 3

W-Addison Sylliaasen. L-Madalyn Dolliver. 2B-NEN, Paige Schuster, Avery Wegner; WN, Jillian Johnson. HR-NEN, Emma Heller; WN, Johnson, Bridget Whitney.

Polk County (25-11)........000 000—0   5 1

Yutan/Mead (30-1).........201 041—8 10 0

W-Shaylynn Campbell. L-Courtney Sunday. 2B-PC, Sunday; YM, Laycee Josoff. 3B-YM, Maycee Hays.

» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage of the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

