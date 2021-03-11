Class D-1: Blake Sindelar scores 31 in Howells-Dodge's win over Burwell

LINCOLN — Blake Sindelar scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half Thursday of No. 4 Howells-Dodge’s 76-45 win over No. 1 Burwell in the Class D-1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was Sindelar's second straight game with 30 points or more.
The Jaguars (20-8) will be in Saturday’s 9 a.m. final against the winner of the game between Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and North Platte St. Patrick’s. Burwell is 25-1 heading into Friday’s third-place game.
Lincoln Parkview's Jaheim Curry (1) spins around O'Neill St. Mary's Blake Benson (3) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
O'Neill St. Mary's Aidan Hedstrom (24) is boxed in by Lincoln Parkview's Michael Ault (10), Tom Kraan (34) and Chandler Page (12) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Lincoln Parkview's Mark Lual (5) shoots the ball in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary players wait to be introduced before the start of the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's Jaheim Curry (1) shoots the ball over the a stretched out O'Neill St. Mary's Tate Thompson (1) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's KeShawn Moore (24) spins past O'Neill St. Mary's Isaac Everitt (0) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary cheerleaders watch the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary's Blake Benson (3) runs ahead of Lincoln Parkview's Mark Lual (5) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Parkview Christian fans, from left, Ravon Woods, Rashad Woods and Tyler Bradford, react to a play in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's Michael Ault (10) shoots over the fingertips of O'Neill St. Mary's Charles Barlow (14) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview cheerleaders perform during the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary head coach Luke Bulau watches his team in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary fans celebrate a three-pointer in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's Mark Lual (5) grabs the rebound in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary fans watch the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
The O'Neill St. Mary beach reacts to a play in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's Tom Kraan (34) goes for two points in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview head coach Nathan Godwin calls out to his team in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
O'Neill St. Mary fans react to a play in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Parkview Lincoln's Jaheim Curry (1) jukes past O'Neill St. Mary's Aidan Hedstrom (24) in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview fans celebrate a play in the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Parkview Lincoln's Jaheim Curry (1) shoots a free throw in the final 2.1 seconds of the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Lincoln Parkview's Michael Ault (10) celebrates while walking off the court following the OÕNeill St. MaryÕs vs. Lincoln Parkview NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Lincoln Parkview won the game 62-53.
Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (10) goes for two points while being blocked by Falls City Sacred Heart's Kyle Bauman (23) in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Froeschl (12) eyes the hoop while surrounded by Humphrey St. Francis' Austin Leifeld (24) and Jack Lubischer (14) in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Froeschl (12) celebrates while walking off the court following the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer (32) and Jack Lubischer (14) both go up for the rebound in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Brogan Nachtigal (45) shoots a three-pointer in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan (2) shoots the ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Players try to claim a loose ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler talks to his team during a break in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis' Austin Leifeld (24) drives through Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan (2) in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis fans cheer on their team during the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Froeschl (12) tries to swat the ball from Humphrey St. Francis's Jaden Kosch (22) in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart head coach Doug Goltz watches the big screen during the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Froeschl (12) grabs a high pass as Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (10) tries to swat the ball away in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Evan Keithly (14) shoots the ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart fans cheer on their team in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan (2) plows ahead in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart fans celebrate a play in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan (2) looks to pass the ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (10) passes the ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Humphrey St. Francis' Jaden Kosch (22) moves with the ball in the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Falls City Sacred Heart fans watch the Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis NSAA Class D2 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Falls City Sacred Heart won the game 60-49.
Howells-Dodge's Blake Sindelar (23) stretches out for the ball, while battling with Burwell's Levi Bode (23) and teammate Lances Brester (3) in the Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge NSAA Class D1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
Burwell's Dillon Critel (4) shoots the ball over Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez (24) and Blake Sindelar (23) in the Burwell vs. Howells-Dodge NSAA Class D1 state semifinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
