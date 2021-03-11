 Skip to main content
Class D-1: Blake Sindelar scores 31 in Howells-Dodge's win over Burwell
BASKETBALL

Class D-1: Blake Sindelar scores 31 in Howells-Dodge's win over Burwell

LINCOLN — Blake Sindelar scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half Thursday of No. 4 Howells-Dodge’s 76-45 win over No. 1 Burwell in the Class D-1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was Sindelar's second straight game with 30 points or more.

The Jaguars (20-8) will be in Saturday’s 9 a.m. final against the winner of the game between Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and North Platte St. Patrick’s. Burwell is 25-1 heading into Friday’s third-place game.

» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: Thursday at the Nebraska boys state tournament

 

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

